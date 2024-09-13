About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Lipoprotein(a): The Hidden Genetic Risk for Heart Disease

by Swethapriya Sampath on Sep 13 2024 4:06 PM

Lipoprotein(a) is a lipid particle and a common genetic cause of cardiovascular diseases. 20% of the world population carries this genetic risk factor (1 Trusted Source
Significant global cardiovascular risk linked to high lipoprotein(a) levels

Go to source).
It is responsible for causing cardiovascular diseases like heart attacks, strokes, and aortic valve stenosis.

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack
Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack
Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.
Similar to how cigarettes cause lung cancer, lipoprotein(a) is the direct cause of cardiovascular illnesses. However, many individuals with elevated lipoprotein(a) levels are unaware.

Expanding Global Testing for Lipoprotein(a) to Identify High-Risk Individuals

First author Professor Børge Nordestgaard, Clinical Professor at the University of Copenhagen and Chief Physician at Copenhagen University Hospital - Herlev-Gentofte Hospital, says, "It's high time we identify individuals who would benefit from the new medication that is underway that lowers the amount of the lipid particle significantly." Professor Nordestgaard recently published a comprehensive ABC on lipoprotein(a) in cardiovascular disease in the journal The Lancet.

The technology used for testing for lipoprotein(a) is readily available and easy to use, so while the clinical trials are underway, it makes sense to expand testing globally, says Børge Nordestgaard.

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease
Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease
Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.
“By expanding testing, we can figure out who carries it and would benefit from lipoprotein(a)-lowering medication. Until the medication becomes available, we can use this knowledge to take better care of individuals with high concentrations of lipoprotein(a) in their blood. The main factors here are making sure to exercise, eating healthy, avoiding smoking and being overweight, and treating high cholesterol levels.”

Five New Drugs in Development to Lower Lipoprotein(a) Levels

Five drugs are currently in development that can lower the amount of lipoprotein(a) by 65 to 98 %, three of which are in phase 3 clinical trials. One of the new medications under development is so-called gene silencing therapy.

PLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease
PLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease
Ensure your heart health by getting a PLAC test. Prevent heart attack and stroke by detecting your risk of developing cardiovascular disease.
“The medication is injected and then absorbed by the liver cells, inhibiting the production of the lipoprotein(a) and significantly reducing the amount of the lipid particles in the blood and presumably the risk of contracting cardiovascular diseases,” says Børge Nordestgaard.

The first results showing that a reduction of lipoprotein(a) will reduce cardiovascular diseases are expected to be published in 2026.

Reference:
  1. Significant global cardiovascular risk linked to high lipoprotein(a) levels - (https:www.news-medical.net/news/20240912/Significant-global-cardiovascular-risk-linked-to-high-lipoprotein(a)-levels.aspx)


Source-Eurekalert

