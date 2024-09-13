Lipoprotein(a): The Hidden Genetic Risk for Heart Disease

Lipoprotein(a) is a lipid particle and a common genetic cause of cardiovascular diseases. 20% of the world population carries this genetic risk factor (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source). It is responsible for causing cardiovascular diseases like heart attacks, strokes, and aortic valve stenosis.
‘Did You Know?Similar to how cigarettes cause lung cancer, lipoprotein(a) is the direct cause of cardiovascular illnesses. However, many individuals with elevated lipoprotein(a) levels are unaware.
Expanding Global Testing for Lipoprotein(a) to Identify High-Risk IndividualsFirst author Professor Børge Nordestgaard, Clinical Professor at the University of Copenhagen and Chief Physician at Copenhagen University Hospital - Herlev-Gentofte Hospital, says, "It's high time we identify individuals who would benefit from the new medication that is underway that lowers the amount of the lipid particle significantly." Professor Nordestgaard recently published a comprehensive ABC on lipoprotein(a) in cardiovascular disease in the journal The Lancet.
The technology used for testing for lipoprotein(a) is readily available and easy to use, so while the clinical trials are underway, it makes sense to expand testing globally, says Børge Nordestgaard.
“By expanding testing, we can figure out who carries it and would benefit from lipoprotein(a)-lowering medication. Until the medication becomes available, we can use this knowledge to take better care of individuals with high concentrations of lipoprotein(a) in their blood. The main factors here are making sure to exercise, eating healthy, avoiding smoking and being overweight, and treating high cholesterol levels.”
Five New Drugs in Development to Lower Lipoprotein(a) LevelsFive drugs are currently in development that can lower the amount of lipoprotein(a) by 65 to 98 %, three of which are in phase 3 clinical trials. One of the new medications under development is so-called gene silencing therapy.
The first results showing that a reduction of lipoprotein(a) will reduce cardiovascular diseases are expected to be published in 2026.
