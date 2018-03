Drugs for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Font : A- A+



List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Riluzole Riluzole is a benzothiazole, recommended for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, Lou Gehrig disease) is placed on a ventilator or breathing machine, by delaying onset of ventilator dependence or tracheostomy. Trade Names :