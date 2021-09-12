About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Air Pollution Reduces The Benefits of Physical Activity on The Brain: Study

by Hannah Joy on December 9, 2021 at 5:56 PM
Font : A-A+

Air Pollution Reduces The Benefits of Physical Activity on The Brain: Study

Jogging or playing competitive sports in areas with higher air pollution can reduce the benefits of that exercise, reveals a new study.

The markers examined in the study included white matter hyperintensities, which indicate injury to the brain's white matter, and gray matter volume. Larger gray matter volumes and smaller white matter hyperintensity volumes are markers of overall better brain health.

Advertisement


The research is published in the online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

"Vigorous exercise may increase exposure to air pollution and prior studies have shown adverse effects of air pollution on the brain," said study author Melissa Furlong, PhD, of the University of Arizona in Tucson.
Advertisement

"We did show that physical activity is associated with improved markers of brain health in areas with lower air pollution. However, some beneficial effects essentially disappeared for vigorous physical activity in areas with the highest levels of air pollution. That's not to say people should avoid exercise. Overall, the effect of air pollution on brain health was modest—roughly equivalent to half the effect of one year of aging, while the effects of vigorous activity on brain health were much larger—approximately equivalent to being three years younger."

The study looked at 8,600 people with an average age of 56 from the UK Biobank, a large biomedical database. People's exposure to pollution, including nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter, which are particles of liquids or solids suspended in the air, was estimated with land use regression.

A land use regression study models air pollution levels based on air monitors and land use characteristics like traffic, agriculture and industrial sources of air pollution.

Participants' air pollution exposures were categorized into four equal groups, from lowest air pollution to highest.

Each person's physical activity was measured for one week with a movement-detecting device they wore called an accelerometer. Then researchers characterized their physical activity patterns depending on how much vigorous physical activity they got, ranging from none to 30 minutes or more per week.

People who got the greatest amounts of vigorous physical activity each week, on average, had 800 cm3 gray matter volume, compared to an average of 790 cm3 gray matter volume in people who did not get any vigorous exercise.

Researchers showed that air pollution exposures did not alter the effects of physical activity on gray matter volume. However, researchers did find air pollution exposures altered the effects of vigorous physical activity when looking at white matter hyperintensities.

After adjusting for age, sex and other covariates, researchers found that vigorous physical activity reduced white matter hyperintensities in areas of low air pollution, but these benefits were not found among those in high air pollution areas.

"More research is needed, but if our findings are replicated, public policy could be used to address people's exposure to air pollution during exercise," Furlong said. "For example, since a significant amount of air pollution comes from traffic, promoting running or bicycling along paths far from heavy traffic may be more beneficial."

A limitation of the study is that it used air pollution values from one year only, and levels may vary from year to year.

The study was supported by the National Institute on Aging, the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, the Arizona Department of Health Services, and the McKnight Brain Research Foundation. The study used data made available by the UK Biobank.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Convalescent Plasma May Not Benefit Covid-19 Patients: WHO
Regular Exercise can Reduce Risk of Death from Pneumonia >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Cochlear Implants may Consequently Drive Hearing Loss
Cochlear Implants may Consequently Drive Hearing Loss
E-cigarettes Use Linked to Erectile Dysfunction
E-cigarettes Use Linked to Erectile Dysfunction
Memory Loss - Can it be Recovered?
Memory Loss - Can it be Recovered?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap Pollution Air Pollution Workout Pain Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure 

Recommended Reading
Air Pollution
Air Pollution
Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid ...
Air Pollution Raises Your Risk of Painful Periods
Air Pollution Raises Your Risk of Painful Periods
Long-term exposure to air pollutants may elevate the risk of developing debilitating painful ......
Air Pollution Escalates Obesity Risk in Babies
Air Pollution Escalates Obesity Risk in Babies
Women exposed to increased levels of air pollution during pregnancy have babies who gain weight ......
Air Pollution can Cause Loss of Smell
Air Pollution can Cause Loss of Smell
Exposure to PM2.5 is now linked to loss of smell, along with various other diseases such as the ......
Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure
Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure
Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant ki...
Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss
Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss
Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss....
Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap
Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap
Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladd...
Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity
Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity
Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating ef...
Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness
Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness
If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical cau...
Workout Pain
Workout Pain
Whether you’re getting prepped for a marathon or a fitness enthusiast, physical activity is essentia...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close