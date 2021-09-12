About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Convalescent Plasma May Not Benefit Covid-19 Patients: WHO

by Hannah Joy on December 9, 2021 at 3:36 PM
Convalescent plasma is known to treat Covid-19 patients. However, a new study by the World Health Organization (WHO) reveals that there is no improvement in survival and is not recommended for patients with Covid-19.

Covid-19 convalescent plasma, also known as "survivor's plasma", is transfusion of blood plasma from patients who have recovered from Covid-19. Last year, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization to allow use of convalescent plasma in hospitalized patients with Covid-19.

A WHO Guideline Development Group of international experts in The BMJ wrote that despite its initial promise, current evidence shows that it does not improve survival nor reduce the need for mechanical ventilation, and it is costly and time-consuming to administer.

The WHO made a strong recommendation against the use of convalescent plasma in patients with non-severe illness, and in patients with severe and critical illness, except in the context of a randomized controlled trial (RCT).
The recommendations are based on evidence from 16 trials involving 16,236 patients with non-severe, severe, and critical Covid infection.

And although convalescent plasma should not be used routinely in any patients, regardless of how severely ill they are, the panel acknowledged that there was sufficient uncertainty in patients with severe and critical illness to warrant continuation of RCTs.

The guidance adds to previous recommendations for the use of interleukin-6 receptor blockers and systemic corticosteroids for patients with severe or critical Covid-19; conditional recommendations for the use of neutralizing monoclonal antibodies in selected patients and against the use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine in patients with covid-19 regardless of disease severity.

The therapy involves transfusing plasma, the pale yellow liquid in blood that is rich in antibodies, from people who have recovered from Covid-19 into patients who have leukemia, lymphoma or other blood cancers and are hospitalized with the viral infection. The goal is to accelerate their disease-fighting response.

In August, a study led by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) also stated that early administration of convalescent plasma does not prevent disease progression in a high-risk group of Covid-19 patients.

In May, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) dropped the plasma therapy as Covid-19 treatment, citing no significant benefit.



Source: IANS
More News on:
Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

