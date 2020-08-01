medindia

Air Pollution: Kids Who Grow Up in Highly Polluted Areas are More Prone to Schizophrenia

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 8, 2020 at 10:55 AM
Children who grow up in areas with heavy air pollution are more likely to develop mental health problems such as schizophrenia, reports a new study.
Air pollution affects physical health, and research results now conclude that it also affects our psychological health. The study, which combines genetic data from iPSYCH with air pollution data from the Department of Environmental Science, shows that children who are exposed to a high level of air pollution while growing up, have an increased risk of developing schizophrenia.

"The study shows that the higher the level of air pollution, the higher the risk of schizophrenia. For each 10 μg/m3 (concentration of air pollution per cubic metre) increase in the daily average, the risk of schizophrenia increases by approximately twenty percent. Children who are exposed to an average daily level above 25 μg/m3 have an approx. sixty percent greater risk of developing schizophrenia compared to those who are exposed to less than 10 μg/m3," explains Senior Researcher Henriette Thisted Horsdal, who is behind the study.

To put these figures into perspective, the lifetime risk of developing schizophrenia is approximately two percent, which equates to two out of a hundred people developing schizophrenia during their life. For people exposed to the lowest level of air pollution, the lifetime risk is just under two percent, while the lifetime risk for those exposed to the highest level of air pollution is approx. three percent.

Unknown Cause

The results of the study have just been published in the scientific journal JAMA Network Open.

"The risk of developing schizophrenia is also higher if you have a higher genetic liability for the disease. Our data shows that these associations are independent of each other. The association between air pollution and schizophrenia cannot be explained by a higher genetic liability in people who grow up in areas with high levels of air pollution," says Henriette Thisted Horsdal about the study, which is the first of its kind to combine air pollution and genetics in relation to the risk of developing schizophrenia.

The study included 23,355 people in total, and of these, 3,531 developed schizophrenia. Though the results demonstrate an increased risk of schizophrenia when the level of air pollution during childhood increases, the researchers cannot comment on the cause. Instead they emphasize that further studies are needed before they can identify the cause of this association.

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

Air Pollution May Up Mental Health Problems in Kids

Prolonged exposure to outdoor air pollution can cause mental health problems in kids and also worsen the symptoms of psychiatric disorders, like depression, anxiety, and suicidality.

Air Pollution Has Negative Effects on Mental Health

As the amount of fine particulate matter in the air increases, so do levels of psychological distress, says study.

Air Pollution Linked to Mental Health Problems

People who were exposed to elevated levels of air pollution are more likely to experience depression or die by suicide, showed new study.

Anosognosia

Anosognosia is the lack of awareness or insight in a patient to understand that he/she has a disease, in spite of clinical evidence. It is a symptom of severe mental illness such as schizophrenia and the most important reason why these patients refuse medication or dont seek treatment.

Antipsychotic Medications

Antipsychotics are the class of drugs which help in treating mental disorders like schizophrenia, bipolar disorders and other stress related psychosis symptoms.

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Mental illnesses can range from depression, anxiety, phobias to schizophrenia and affective disorders.

Mind-wandering

Mind wandering is a spontaneous and unintentional shifting of attention of thoughts from a primary task that can happen in varying degrees.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Paranoia

Paranoia is a false belief where the individual feels unfairly targeted or persecuted by everyone else, leading to irrational suspicion and mistrust of others.

Schizoaffective Disorder

Schizoaffective disorder is a serious mental disorder in which the individual reflects symptoms that occur both in schizophrenia and mood disorder.

Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by symptoms of thought, behavior and social problems.

More News on:

SchizophreniaHeight and Weight-KidsMental Health - Neurosis vs PsychosisSchizoaffective DisorderMind-wanderingParanoiaAnosognosiaAntipsychotic MedicationsNeck Cracking
