AI System Developed to Help Select Embryos for IVF Treatment

The research team developed an artificial intelligence (AI), which can differentiate and identify embryos based on images captured using microscopes.
The tool identified embryos with the highest potential for success better than 15 experienced embryologists from five different fertility centers across the United States.
The study results are published in the eLife
.
Most embryologists rely on their observational skills and expertise as the tools currently available to embryologists are expensive and limited.
The research team trained the AI system using various images of embryos captured 113 hours post-insemination.
The AI system was 90% accurate in choose the most high-quality embryos from 742 hours.
The researchers compared the AI system's ability to choose high-quality embryos with a normal number of chromosomes with that of trained embryologists. The system performed with 75% accuracy while the embryologists only performed with 67% accuracy.
The system is intended to be an assistive tool for embryologists to make judgements during embryo selection.
"Our approach has shown the potential of AI systems to be used in aiding embryologists to select the embryo with the highest implantation potential, especially amongst high-quality embryos,"
said Manoj Kumar Kanakasabapathy, one of the co-lead authors.
Source: Medindia