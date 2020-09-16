by Iswarya on  September 16, 2020 at 12:13 PM Heart Disease News
Nearly 20% Rise Seen in People with Heart Complications Amid COVID Pandemic: Report
Nearly 20 percent rise in patients suffering from advanced cardiac complications are seen as they are not following routine checkups due to the fear of contracting COVID-19, reports a new study.

Patients with cardiac diseases have been postponing their hospital visits for their regular medical examination ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began, stated Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi.

Several factors have added to an upsurge in patients suffering from heart attacks during the lockdown, according to the data. Lack of activity raised consumption of alcohol and tobacco, and decreased doctor consultations along with self-medication, amongst other reasons, is the factor for the upsurge.


"This year we have seen a remarkable drop in people with cardiac problems voluntarily planning their cardiac procedures and also following their regular checkups, unlike previous years," reports Mukesh Goel, Senior Consultant, Cardio-Thoracic & Vascular Surgery.

The hospital stated that COVID-19 though a highly contagious infection has a death rate of only two percent worldwide, that too in cases confirmed with RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test.

Hence, it is important to emphasize that heart patients must not overlook any deterioration in symptoms or delay medical care to avoid any further health complications.

Source: Medindia

