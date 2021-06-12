About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

AI can Help Doctors Use ICU Beds Better During Covid-19

by Hannah Joy on December 6, 2021 at 8:04 PM
Font : A-A+

AI can Help Doctors Use ICU Beds Better During Covid-19

New technology developed can help doctors provide better treatment for patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) during the COvid-19 pandemic, reveals a new study.

The system, developed by researchers at the University of Waterloo and DarwinAI, an alumni-founded startup company, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to predict the necessity of ICU admission based on more than 200 clinical data points, including vital signs, blood test results and medical history.

Advertisement


"That is a very important step in the clinical decision support process for triaging patients and developing treatment plans," said Alexander Wong, a professor of systems design engineering and Canada Research Chair in AI and Medical Imaging at Waterloo.

The new AI software was trained using data from almost 400 cases at Hospital Sirio-Libanes in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in which doctors had decided if COVID patients should be admitted for intensive care.
Advertisement

Based on lessons learned from that known data, the neural network developed by researchers can predict the need for ICU admission in new COVID cases with greater than 95-per-cent accuracy. It also identifies the key factors that drive its predictions to help give clinicians confidence in them.

Rather than replacing doctors, the technology is meant to arm them with a new tool to make faster, more informed decisions and ensure the patients most in need of intensive care receive it.

"The goal is to help clinicians make faster, more consistent decisions based on past patient cases and outcomes," said Wong, a director of the Vision and Image Processing (VIP) Lab at Waterloo. "It's all about augmenting their expertise to optimize the use of medical resources and individualize patient care."

Researchers have made the technology freely available so engineers and scientists around the world can work to help improve it.

They are now incorporating it into a larger clinical decision support system, developed in their ongoing COVID-Netopen-source initiative, that also helps doctors detect COVID and determine its severity using AI analysis of medical images.

Wong collaborated on the ICU admission work with DarwinAI researchers Audrey Chung and Mahmoud Famouri and Andrew Hryniowski, an engineering PhD student in the VIP Lab.

A paper on the research, COVID-Net Clinical ICU: Enhanced Prediction of ICU Admission for COVID-19 Patients via Explainability and Trust Quantification, is scheduled for presentation on December 10 during a workshop at the 2021 Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems, the largest AI conference in the world.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Talking Gloves Developed for Differently-Abled: IIT, AIIMS J...
Why Heart Attack Risk Increases During Winter? >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021 - Fighting for Rights in the Post-COVID Era
International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021 - Fighting for Rights in the Post-COVID Era
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
Woman with Rare Spinal Cord Defect from Birth Sues Doctor
Woman with Rare Spinal Cord Defect from Birth Sues Doctor
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Oral Health And AIDS AIDS/HIV AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission 

Recommended Reading
Lowest Number of COVID Patients in ICU Reported in Chile
Lowest Number of COVID Patients in ICU Reported in Chile
Chile has reported that 394 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in intensive care units, .....
Existing Drug Could Help Severe COVID-19 Patients of ICU
Existing Drug Could Help Severe COVID-19 Patients of ICU
An existing drug, already being used at hospitals, could improve the course of critically ill ......
New Model Helps Assess ICU Patients' Mortality Risk
New Model Helps Assess ICU Patients' Mortality Risk
A new machine learning model developed by researchers helps predict the risk of mortality of ......
Simple Cardiac Risk Score can Predict Difficulties with Blood Flow in the Brain
Simple Cardiac Risk Score can Predict Difficulties with Blood Flow in the Brain
Simple cardiac risk score can show who may have carotid artery plaque and silent strokes which ......
AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression
AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression
AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a descendant...
AIDS / HIV - Treatment
AIDS / HIV - Treatment
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV...
AIDS/HIV
AIDS/HIV
"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure...
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features...
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with preca...
AIDS/HIV - Health Education
AIDS/HIV - Health Education
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education....
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV...
AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission
AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission
Epidemiologic studies indicate three broad yet distinct geographic patterns of transmission...
Oral Health And AIDS
Oral Health And AIDS
AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people a...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close