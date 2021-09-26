About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Lowest Number of COVID Patients in ICU Reported in Chile

by Colleen Fleiss on September 26, 2021 at 10:27 AM
Chile has reported that 394 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in intensive care units, the lowest number since April 2020.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that the current number of people admitted for the disease is "400 fewer than a month ago and 3,000 fewer than at the peak of the second wave", Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry credited "the timely implementation of the national vaccination plan against the coronavirus and above all, the individual responsibility of each citizen" with helping to considerably reduce the numbers of infections, hospitalizations, and deaths due to Covid-19 in recent weeks.

A total of 4,237 patients are currently in the active stage of the disease and 1,606,490 people have recovered.

Source: IANS
Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic
Can Adjusting Fatty Acid Intake Improve Mood in Bipolar Disorder Patients?
Insulin Resistance Doubles the Risk of Major Depressive Disorder
