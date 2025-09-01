Research shows autistic adults face greater health risks and social challenges as they age.

Aboutarein the UK!Says a review study conducted at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King's College London.Justof studies on autism sincehave examined individuals in their midlife or later years, even though research on aging in autistic communities has increased almost. To see if autistic people age differently from the general population, the researchers reviewed current literature and conducted a narrative analysis ().Autism does not "grow out" of people; however, the rates of diagnosis vary greatly between younger and older generations. In their reanalysis of earlier studies usingUK healthcare record data, the study's investigators discovered thatof thoseandof those overwere considered to beResearch indicates that compared to individuals without autism, middle-aged and older autistic persons have a greater incidence of practically every physical and mental health problem. These include immune diseases, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, anxiety, depression, as well as aging-related issues, including osteoporosis, arthritis, Parkinson's disease, and cognitive decline.The numbers may also vary, as many remain underdiagnosed.According to the assessment, individuals with autism face obstacles when trying to get healthcare services through systems that aren't built for them. These barriers included aspects associated with autistic traits, such as communication differences and sensory sensitivities, as well as concerns about continuity of care, uncertainty about which services to access, and limited clinician understanding of autism in adulthood.Aside from the health consequences, there were negative effects on relationships, quality of life, and employment prior to retirement. Adults with autism have significant rates of social isolation, and research suggests that they can have a higher quality of life with better social support.Understanding the needs of autistic people as they age is becoming a global public health concern; we must adopt a lifelong approach with tailored healthcare and expanded social support so that aging autistic people can live their lives in harmony and health!Source-King's College London