One-Minute Video Game Revolutionizing Autism Diagnosis

CAMI, a motion-tracking video game, helps clinicians quickly identify autism-specific motor imitation difficulties with high accuracy.
Highlights:
- CAMI uses motion tracking to assess motor imitation in autism
- Provides a quick, non-invasive, and scalable diagnostic tool
- Helps distinguish ASD from ADHD and neurotypical traits with high accuracy
A new video game using motion-tracking technology is changing the way clinicians distinguish autism spectrum disorder (ASD)
from attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and neurotypical traits. The Computerised Assessment of Motor Imitation (CAMI)
is a quick, engaging, and cost-effective tool that identifies autism-specific motor imitation difficulties with up to 80% accuracy (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Evaluating Computerised Assessment of Motor Imitation (CAMI) for identifying autism-specific difficulties not observed for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder or neurotypical development
Go to source
).
‘Did You Know?
CAMI can detect autism with up to 80% accuracy in just one minute! #autismdiagnosis #medindia’
Advertisement
Why Early Diagnosis Matters in Autism
Autism
affects 1 in 36 children in the USA and 1 in 100 globally. Early diagnosis is crucial for accessing interventions that improve quality of life. However, traditional diagnostic methods can be time-consuming, costly, and sometimes inaccurate—especially when autism coexists with ADHD, which happens in 50-70% of cases.
Advertisement
Role of Motor Imitation
Motor imitation is essential for learning and social interaction. Research has consistently shown that children with autism struggle with imitation more than their neurotypical peers. They rely more on proprioceptive (body position) feedback than visual cues, affecting their ability to replicate movements accurately. ADHD
, on the other hand, does not show the same distinct motor imitation challenges.
How CAMI Works
CAMI is a one-minute, motion-tracking video game that evaluates imitation skills without wearables or human input. It replaces traditional observational assessments, which require trained professionals and are prone to human error. Studies have found that CAMI is more reliable than these older methods, reaching up to 90% accuracy in distinguishing ASD from neurotypical children.
Advertisement
A Game-Changer for Diagnosis of Autism
The latest findings confirm that CAMI:
While the CAMI method is a major step forward, further research is needed to refine its accuracy across younger age groups and more severe autism cases. However, its potential for precision medicine and early intervention makes it a powerful tool in improving autism diagnosis worldwide.
- Accurately distinguishes ASD from neurotypical children and those with ADHD
- Is quick, scalable, and cost-effective for clinicians
- Eliminates the need for subjective human observation
Reference:
- Evaluating Computerised Assessment of Motor Imitation (CAMI) for identifying autism-specific difficulties not observed for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder or neurotypical development
- (https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/the-british-journal-of-psychiatry/article/evaluating-computerised-assessment-of-motor-imitation-cami-for-identifying-autismspecific-difficulties-not-observed-for-attentiondeficit-hyperactivity-disorder-or-neurotypical-development/C477940DE501A840F1D85F6CCF7B7D84)
Source-Medindia