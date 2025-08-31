Beta Blockers Unnecessary for Uncomplicated Heart Attacks

Learn what beta blockers are, how they work, their uses in heart conditions, and potential side effects.



‘Do all heart attack patients need a beta-blocker? A new trial looked at patients without reduced ejection fraction and found no benefit. This could impact future treatment guidelines. #HeartAttack #BetaBlockers #MedicalNews’

Advertisement

Substudy Reveals Gender-Specific Risk

Advertisement

A Shift in Heart Attack Care

Advertisement

Implications for Global Guidelines

What Comes Next

A landmark international study has found that beta blockers, long considered a cornerstone treatment after heart attacks, offer no clinical benefit for patients who suffer an uncomplicated myocardial infarction and maintain normal heart function.The findings, from the REBOOT Trial, were unveiled today at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2025 in Madrid and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine. The results challenge more than four decades of standard medical practice.Led by Dr. Valentin Fuster, MD, PhD, President of Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital and General Director of Spain’s Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC), the trial enrolled 8,505 patients across 109 hospitals in Spain and Italy. Participants were randomly assigned to receive or forego beta blockers after discharge and were monitored for nearly four years.The study showed no significant difference in death, recurrent heart attack, or hospitalization for heart failure between those who received beta blockers and those who did not.“More than 80 percent of patients with uncomplicated myocardial infarction are discharged on beta blockers,” said Dr. Borja Ibáñez, CNIC Scientific Director and principal investigator of REBOOT. “Our findings represent one of the most significant advances in heart attack treatment in decades and will change clinical practice worldwide.”A companion study published in the European Heart Journal revealed striking differences between men and women. Women treated with beta blockers after an uncomplicated heart attack faced a higher risk of death, heart attack, or hospitalization for heart failure, compared to women who did not receive the drugs. Men, however, showed no such increased risk.Specifically, women with completely preserved heart function had a 2.7 percent higher absolute risk of mortality when treated with beta blockers over 3.7 years of follow-up.Beta blockers, introduced decades ago, were credited with lowering mortality by reducing cardiac oxygen demand and preventing arrhythmias. However, modern cardiac care—including rapid reopening of blocked arteries—has drastically reduced complications, raising questions about the continued need for older therapies.“Today’s treatments mean patients have less heart damage after a heart attack. In this new context, the benefits of beta blockers appear negligible, while the risks remain,” Dr. Ibáñez explained.The REBOOT findings are expected to reshape international clinical guidelines, just as earlier CNIC-led trials such as SECURE (polypill therapy) and DapaTAVI (SGLT2 inhibitors with transcatheter valve implantation) have influenced cardiovascular treatment worldwide.Dr. Fuster emphasized that the trial was designed without commercial interests: “Our goal was to optimize heart attack care with solid scientific evidence. These results will streamline treatment, reduce unnecessary side effects, and improve quality of life for thousands of patients.”While the study does not suggest discontinuing beta blockers for all patients, it strongly indicates that individuals with uncomplicated heart attacks and preserved cardiac function do not benefit from the therapy. Experts predict guideline committees will now revisit recommendations for post–heart attack care.Source-Medindia