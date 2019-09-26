medindia

After This Treatment Teens Can Extend Their Sleep Upto 43 Minutes Per Night

by Jeffil Obadiah on  September 26, 2019 at 10:42 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Teenagers slept 43 more minutes a night after a four-week treatment that resets their body clocks and helped them go to bed earlier.
After This Treatment Teens Can Extend Their Sleep Upto 43 Minutes Per Night
After This Treatment Teens Can Extend Their Sleep Upto 43 Minutes Per Night

The treatment had two components: brief, early morning flashes of bright, broad-spectrum white light to reset the teens' circadian clocks, and cognitive behavioral therapy that motivated them to try earlier bedtimes. The findings will be published online Sept. 25 in JAMA Network Open.

Show Full Article


"Using a passive light therapy during sleep, we can help teens get an extra 43 minutes of sleep every single night," said senior author Jamie Zeitzer, PhD, associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences.

The light was delivered by a device in the teens' bedrooms that was programmed to deliver 3-millisecond flashes of light every 20 seconds during the last few hours of sleep. The brief flashes of light did not wake the teens. Zeitzer's previous research on jet lag had shown that exposure to short flashes of light can trick the brain into adjusting to a new time zone, even during sleep.

Chronic sleep deprivation is common in teenagers, Zeitzer said. The body's circadian clock, which controls daily rhythms of when we sleep and when we're awake, is naturally set later in teens than in children or in adults, meaning that teens often don't feel sleepy until late at night. Teens might also stay up late because of such social influences as homework and electronic device use. Early school start times often require them to wake up before they're fully rested, further contributing to sleep deprivation.

Prior studies tested whether cognitive behavioral therapy alone could help teens go to sleep earlier. Successes were modest: After the treatments, teens went to sleep 10 to 15 minutes sooner, on average. But these interventions might have put participants at odds with their own body clocks, asking them to try to fall asleep before they were tired, a behavior that is difficult to sustain, Zeitzer said.

"We have a biological drive to stay awake in the hours before we normally go to sleep," he said. "So our team wondered if we could adjust the circadian timing, having the teens essentially move their brains to Denver while they're living in California."

In the first four-week portion of the new study, researchers tested light therapy alone in a group of 72 teenagers. For four weeks, half the participants were exposed to the frequent brief light flashes during the final three hours of their normal sleep period. The remaining participants received a sham light therapy treatment, consisting of three bright flashes of light per hour -- too little to reset their body clocks.

Although the light therapy caused the teens who were exposed to it to feel more tired earlier at night, they still stayed up late. Using the light alone was not enough to increase the amount of time they slept.

"We had to convince teens to try to go to sleep earlier," Zeitzer said.

So, in the second four-week phase of the study, researchers recruited 30 teens; half of them received light therapy during their final two hours of sleep, and half had sham light therapy.

But in this phase of the study, all of the teens also participated in four one-hour sessions of cognitive behavioral therapy to encourage them to go to sleep earlier. Therapists worked with each teen to identify areas of their lives they cared about that would be better if they had more sleep -- such as academics, physical appearance or athletic performance -- and used these to help motivate the teens. The cognitive behavioral therapy also included giving them information about the body clock, sleep hygiene and strategies for waking up earlier on weekends.

In addition to the extra sleep, participants who received both light therapy and cognitive behavioral therapy went to bed an average of 50 minutes earlier than participants who had only cognitive behavioral therapy. In addition, the participants receiving both therapies were six times more successful than those receiving only cognitive behavioral therapy at maintaining consistent bedtimes.

Prior studies of light therapy for resetting the circadian clock have shown that the early morning flashes of light must continue daily to be effective, Zeitzer said. "The cool part, for an intervention teens would potentially have to live with for years, is that it is completely passive. We set up the flashing light in the person's bedroom and put it on a timer; they don't have to wear a device, remember to turn it on, or do anything else."

The flashing light used in the study was a programmable bridge beacon; it is not marketed as a sleep aid, Zeitzer said.

The next step, he said, is to figure out the best way to deliver brief cognitive behavioral therapy for improving sleep duration to large numbers of people.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders can either be having difficulty in getting sleep or dozing off at inappropriate time.

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Best Sleep Positions During Pregnancy

Being pregnant can rob a woman off her peaceful shut eye. Try these positions to ensure you get your nightly snooze and wake up recharged.

Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders

Circadian rhythm (also known as sleep/wake cycle or the body clock) is a biological process that follows an internal cycle of roughly 24 hours.

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.

Sleep

Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Sleep Disorders: A Prelude

Sleep disorders include difficulty falling/staying asleep, falling asleep at inappropriate times, excessive sleep or abnormal behaviors associated with sleep.

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

More News on:

SnoringSleep Disorder : Restless Legs SyndromeSleep Disorder: SleepwalkingPeriodic Limb Movement DisorderREM Behavior DisorderSleep Disturbances In WomenSleepInsomniaObstructive Sleep ApneaSleep Disorders: A Prelude

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Peptic Ulcer

Scientists Uncover Mechanism of Healing an Injured Heart

Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive