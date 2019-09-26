medindia

How Diabetes Drugs Cause Heart Toxicity Revealed

by Ramya Rachamanti on  September 26, 2019 at 11:06 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Dual PPARα/γ agonists, one the commonly used anti-diabetic group of medications, cause heart dysfunction by affecting mitochondria, reveals scientists at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University (LKSOM) who published their findings in the journal JCI Insight. These drugs have a profound toxic effect on the generation and function of mitochondria, the tiny energy factories that power cells.
How Diabetes Drugs Cause Heart Toxicity Revealed
How Diabetes Drugs Cause Heart Toxicity Revealed

Like catching two fish with one worm, treating two problems with a single drug is efficient, but exceedingly difficult. In particular, for new diabetes medications, in which one drug aims to tackle two major complications of diabetes - the excess of both lipids and glucose in the blood - the therapeutic benefits, while great, frequently are accompanied by dangerous toxic effects to the heart.

Show Full Article


"We found that the combined activation of PPAR£\ and PPAR£^ receptors by a single agonist drug, tesaglitazar, blocked the activity of proteins involved in mitochondrial biogenesis and energy production, including a protein known as SIRT1," explained Konstantinos Drosatos, PhD, Assistant Professor of Pharmacology and Assistant Professor in the Center for Translational Medicine and the Center for Metabolic Disease Research at LKSOM and senior investigator on the new study.

"When we reactivated SIRT1 with resveratrol, an antioxidant widely known for its presence in grape skins, heart toxicity was reduced and the benefits of dual lowering of lipid and glucose levels were maintained in tesaglitazar-treated mice."

The effects of PPAR£\ and PPAR£^ receptor activation are like the fish that researchers are trying to bait. The PPAR£\ receptor binds molecules such as fibrates, which help reduce blood triglyceride levels and increase levels of high-density lipoproteins (HDLs) - popularly known as "heart-healthy" fats. Meanwhile, PPAR£^ receptors attach molecules that help lower blood glucose levels.

The popular diabetes drugs known as thiazolidinediones (TZDs), which include pioglitazone and rosiglitazone (the latter marketed as Avandia), bind to PPAR£^ receptors. Because these drugs given alone have been questioned for cardiac toxicity, the idea emerged for dual PPAR£\/£^ activation by a single drug - the one piece of bait that in theory successfully lures the two fish - the combined lipid- and glucose-lowering effects of PPAR£\/£^ coactivation.

To understand why these new drugs are accompanied by just as much cardiac toxicity, if not more, than TZDs, Dr. Drosatos and colleagues carried out a series of studies in diabetic mice treated with the dual PPARα/γ agonist tesaglitazar. Despite reduced triglyceride and glucose levels in the blood, the mice developed cardiac dysfunction.

Molecular analyses of heart tissue from affected animals revealed a significant reduction in the expression and activation of a protein known as cardiac PPARγ coactivator 1-α (PGC1α), which plays a critical role in mitochondrial biogenesis. This reduction was accompanied by decreases in SIRT1 expression and in mitochondrial abundance.

The researchers then repeated their experiment, this time treating diabetic mice with tesaglitazar in combination with resveratrol, which serves as an activator of SIRT1. Mice treated with the combination of the two drugs had reduced heart toxicity, relative to tesaglitazar-only therapy, and their heart cells exhibited normal mitochondrial function.

"Now we have much a clearer idea of how heart toxicity arises from treatment with dual PPAR£\/£^ agonists," Dr. Drosatos said. "This allows us to more effectively guide the development of future PPAR-targeting drugs."

One of the team's next aims is to further elucidate the signaling pathway that moderates the effects of PPAR drugs in order to identify a single target - one worm to catch one really big fish. "By targeting fewer proteins, there should be fewer toxic effects to worry about," Dr. Drosatos added.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Diabetes Drug 'Pioglitazone' Increases Bladder Cancer Risk

Though there are various other anti-diabetic drugs, Pioglitazone has gained much popularity due to its low cost.

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Diabetic RetinopathyDrug ToxicityDiabetesDiabetic DietDiabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Insulin Delivery DevicesDiabetes and ExerciseStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender Divide

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Peptic Ulcer

Scientists Uncover Mechanism of Healing an Injured Heart

Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive