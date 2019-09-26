Improved American Diet Still Has Excess Sugar and Saturated Fat

American adults made small improvements to their diets over the years but still consume too much carbohydrates and saturated fat.
The study included data from nearly 44,000 adults who reported their dietary intake in a 24-hour period. Researchers report a decline in the consumption of low-quality carbohydrates (primarily added sugar) and increases in high-quality carbohydrates (primarily whole grains), plant protein (primarily whole grains and nuts) and polyunsaturated fatty acids from 1999 to 2016. However, intake of low-quality carbohydrates and saturated fat remained high. There was slight improvement in overall diet quality as assessed by a measure of adherence to key recommendations in dietary guidelines. A limitation of the study is its use of self-reported dietary data.
‘Even after certain improvements intake of low-quality carbohydrates and saturated fat remained high.’
