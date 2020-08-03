medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Aerobic Exercise Helps Treat Persistent Post-Concussive Symptoms

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 8, 2020 at 10:02 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A personalized, progressive aerobic exercise program was found to treat persistent symptoms following concussion, also known as post-concussion syndrome in adults, stated study by researchers at the University of Calgary will be presented this week at the Association of Academic Physiatrists Annual Meeting in Orlando.
Aerobic Exercise Helps Treat Persistent Post-Concussive Symptoms
Aerobic Exercise Helps Treat Persistent Post-Concussive Symptoms

Up to 30 percent of adults who experience a concussion will continue to experience persistent post-concussive symptoms (PPCS) months to years following their injury. Researchers are evaluating a six-week aerobic exercise program compared to a stretching program in adults with persistent symptoms following concussion, and are halfway through this new study, says Leah Mercier, MSc, a graduate student at the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada, and one of the study's co-authors.

Show Full Article


"While aerobic exercise trials in teens with sports-related concussion have shown promise, a similar program in adults has not yet been studied. The individuals in the current study are experiencing chronic symptoms following injury, often affecting their ability to return to work, exercise and perform other daily activities," says Mercier. "Unfortunately, for this patient population there are few personalized, non-pharmacological interventions with the potential to treat multiple symptoms."

This ongoing aerobic exercise clinical trial has the potential to decrease overall symptom burden in adults following concussion as measured using the Rivermead Post-concussion Symptom Questionnaire (RPQ), says Mercier. Measures of specific symptoms including fatigue, mood, anxiety, dizziness, headache and sleep will be evaluated. The researchers also will analyze blood biomarkers and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) data to better understand the mechanisms of recovery following the intervention.

Fifty-six adults aged 18 to 65 presenting with persistent symptoms of more than three months to five years will be enrolled in the study. Study participants will be randomized to complete either a six-week aerobic exercise program or a six-week stretching program. Aerobic and stretching prescriptions will be for five days per week for 30 minutes each. Participants will be prescribed a heart rate target for exercise based on their individual symptom threshold. They will log their activity in a daily online diary.

The researchers are using the Buffalo Concussion Treadmill Test (BCTT) to assess participants' exercise intolerance. The prescribed target heart rate for the aerobic exercise protocol is 80 percent of the maximum heart rate achieved on this standard test. Exercise prescriptions are updated every three weeks.

Recruitment for the study will continue until the end of 2020, when the researchers will evaluate the efficacy of aerobic exercise to treat adults with PPCS, says Mercier.

"Individuals with PPCS frequently continue to struggle with headaches, dizziness, fatigue, cognitive impairments, low mood, anxiety and exercise intolerance for months to years following concussion," she says. "A progressive aerobic exercise intervention has the potential to not only decrease exercise intolerance, but also treat multiple post-concussive symptoms."

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Benefits of Aerobic Exercises

Aerobics is a physical exercise that includes activities like dance, cycling, running, stretching and many more. Aerobic exercise can benefit your health in many ways.

Concussion-related Mechanisms May Increase Alzheimer's Risk

Concussion in the lower cortical thickness in the brain combined with genetic risk factors increases the risk of late-onset Alzheimer's disease.

Aerobic Exercise and Heart-healthy Diet can Prevent Memory Problems

Heart-healthy diet and regular aerobic exercise can slow cognitive decline in older adults with cognitive impairment without dementia (CIND).

Brain Injury from Concussion May Not Fully Recover Even After a Year

How long does it take an athlete to recover from a concussion? New research has found an athlete's brain may still not be fully recovered one year after being allowed to return to play.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Introduction To Physiotherapy

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Physiotherapy

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Pregnancy Exercises and Massages

Nutritious food, rest, exercise and massage are vital for expectant women.

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

Types of Physiotherapy

Physiotherapy is a branch of healthcare science, that mainly concentrates on the physical aspects of an individual's healthcare, by treating their physical ailments.

More News on:

Introduction To PhysiotherapyTypes of PhysiotherapyDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseTips to Live LongerPregnancy Exercises and MassagesExercise and FitnessLifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!Body Types and Befitting WorkoutsExercise To Gain WeightTop Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

What's New on Medindia

International Women's Day: Let's Build a Gender Equal World

Eating More Plant Protein to Keep Your Heart Healthy

Listening to Music may Help Stroke Patients Recover Faster
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive