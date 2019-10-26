medindia

Brain Injury from Concussion May Not Fully Recover Even After a Year

by Jeffil Obadiah on  October 26, 2019 at 8:48 PM Hospital News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

How long does it take an athlete to recover from a concussion? New research has found an athlete's brain may still not be fully recovered one year after being allowed to return to play.
Brain Injury from Concussion May Not Fully Recover Even After a Year
Brain Injury from Concussion May Not Fully Recover Even After a Year

"There is growing evidence that recovery from a concussion may not be complete even when symptoms such as headache and dizziness are gone and the athlete is allowed to return to play, so it is important to determine if various aspects of the brain injury resolve over time or are perhaps permanent," said study author Nathan W. Churchill, PhD, of St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto, Canada.

Show Full Article


"Our research looked at the brain one year after return to play in a group of college athletes and found that evidence of brain injury from concussion remained in some parts of the brain."

The study involved 24 college athletes with concussions and 122 without concussion. Men and women were equally represented in both groups. Participants competed in the following sports: volleyball, hockey, soccer, football, rugby, basketball, lacrosse, and water polo.

Researchers used magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to scan the brains of the athletes. For athletes with concussion, the first scan has performed an average of four days after injury. The second scan occurred when the athlete was cleared to return to play.

The third scan was performed one year after return to play. Athletes who did not have concussion also had one brain scan at the start of their seasons. Brain scans of the concussed athletes were then compared to the brain scans of healthy athletes.

Researchers found that the brain scans of concussed athletes still showed signs of brain injury when they were allowed to return to play, but in addition, they found evidence of brain injury an entire year after return to play.

When compared to healthy athletes, those who returned to play after a concussion had significantly reduced blood flow in the brain one year later. Specifically, concussed athletes had an average decrease in blood flow of 10 milliliters per 100 grams of blood per minute compared to healthy athletes. When examining brain scans that map how water molecules move in the white matter of the brain, researchers also found the brains of concussed athletes still showed possible signs of tissue swelling one year after return to play.

However, it is important to note that researchers also found that measurements of brain connectivity had returned to normal one year after return to play. This included measurements of both the patterns of resting brain activity in the brain's grey matter and measurements of the lines of communication in the brain's white matter.

These long-term effects of concussion in the brain depended on the severity of an athlete's symptoms and how long it took an athlete to return to play.

"The principal finding of this study was that different aspects of brain physiology have different patterns of long-term recovery," said Dr. Churchill. "These findings significantly enhance our understanding of the natural course of brain recovery after a concussion. Future studies are needed to look beyond one year after return to play to see if these longer-term brain injuries eventually heal or remain permanent."

A limitation of the study was that athletes with concussion had brain scans only after their injury and not before the injury, although each athlete was carefully matched to a group of uninjured athletes based on age, sex, and previous history of concussion.

The study was supported by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Canadian Institute for Military and Veterans Health Research and Siemens Healthineers Canada, which makes the MRI equipment used in this study.

Learn more about concussion at BrainandLife.org, home of the American Academy of Neurology's free patient and caregiver magazine focused on the intersection of neurologic disease and brain health. Follow Brain & Life® on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The American Academy of Neurology is the world's largest association of neurologists and neuroscience professionals, with over 36,000 members. The AAN is dedicated to promoting the highest quality patient-centered neurologic care.

A neurologist is a doctor with specialized training in diagnosing, treating, and managing disorders of the brain and nervous systems such as Alzheimer's disease, stroke, migraine, multiple sclerosis, concussion, Parkinson's disease, and epilepsy.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and attention to keep it active and functioning well. Here are thirteen daily habits, you must know that can cause damage to your brain.

7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power

Do you want to sharpen the way your brain works? Try writing by hand to sharpen your mind and increase your focus.

Brain Tumor

Up to date information about brain tumor, the most common solid tumor in children and the third leading cause of death in young adults. It impairs an individuals physical and cognitive abilities.

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Aphasia

Aphasia is a condition where the patient has a language disorder. The patient has problems with comprehension, expression, repetition, reading and writing.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Athletes Foot

Athlete’s foot (tinea pedis/ringworm of the foot) is a fungal infection of the feet.

Head Injury

Head injury or traumatic brain injury is a leading cause of disability among children and young adults that leads to varying degrees of physical and mental stability. Fortunately, it is also one of the preventable brain disorder.

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

More News on:

Athletes FootParkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentHead InjuryBrainBrain FactsAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)AphasiaAtaxiaLanguage Areas in The Brain

What's New on Medindia

Most Popular Blood Pressure Drugs Could be Less Effective: Study

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Hepatomegaly
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive