The HD21 study is revolutionizing treatment approaches, with data confirming BrECADD as the top choice for patients seeking to preserve fertility.

Fertility Preservation for Classic Hodgkin Lymphoma Patients

Balancing Cancer Care and Family Planning: Hodgkin's Lymphoma Treatment

Nurturing Life, Beyond Cancer

Patients withnow have improved prospects for preserving fertility after treatment, a ground-breaking study led by the German Hodgkin Study Group. The research revealed that the BrECADD chemotherapy regimen significantly better preserves fertility compared to the previous standard, eBEACOPP, without compromising treatment effectiveness (). “Fertility in patients withtreated withversus: a secondary analysis of the multicentre, randomised, parallel, open-label,“ in the journalIn thepatients with advanced classical Hodgkin’s lymphoma received one of two therapies: either thewith BrECADD or the previous standard of care eBEACOPP. Three years after treatment was concluded, there were major differences: In the BrECADD group,andhad normal hormone levels again – compared toandrespectively in the eBEACOPP group. More pregnancies and births were documented after the BrECADD regimen was applied. For men in particular, this means a significantly higher chance of biological paternity after treatment.BrECADD gives young adults with– with an equally good or even slightly better cure rate,” explains Dr Justin Ferdinandus, Study Physician in the German Hodgkin Study Group (GHSG) and first author of the publication. “Theis fundamentally changing practice. Our data clearly show thatis the preferredwho wish to have children – at University Hospital Cologne and in the current Onkopedia guideline, this is already the new standard,” adds Dr Karolin Behringer, Study Physician at the GHSG and last author of the study.Theis a randomizedinvolving over 1,500 participants up to the age of 60 at 233 centres in nine countries. Among other things, the recovery of hormone levels (measured via blood serum levels of follicle-stimulating hormone) were examined along with pregnancies and births after therapy was concluded.Source-Eurekalert