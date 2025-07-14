About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Tirzepatide Slows Breast Cancer Growth in Obese Mice

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Jul 14 2025 4:34 PM

Tirzepatide, a diabetes drug, slows obesity-related breast cancer growth in mice, showing potential as a dual-action cancer and metabolic therapy.

Tirzepatide Slows Breast Cancer Growth in Obese Mice
In a new mouse-model study presented at ENDO 2025, the researchers observed that tirzepatide, a drug that is approved to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity, can potentially slow the development of obesity-associated breast cancer. The discovery sheds light on the complex relationship between obesity, metabolic health, and cancer development, and it offers a better hope (1 Trusted Source
Mouse study finds tirzepatide slowed obesity-associated breast cancer growth

Go to source).

How Rapid Weight Loss from Tirzepatide Triggered a Thyroid Crisis
How Rapid Weight Loss from Tirzepatide Triggered a Thyroid Crisis
Can weight loss medications trigger a thyroid crisis? In this case, rapid weight loss from tirzepatide led to life-threatening atrial fibrillation.
Advertisement

Tirzepatide: Not Just for Diabetes

Tirzepatide is a GIP/GLP-1 dual agonist, which implies that it imitates two endogenous hormones that manage insulin, hunger, and metabolism. It is sold as the brand Mounjaro, and its weight-loss effects are already attracting attention due to their unprecedented character. There is now scientific research into its possible use in cancer treatment.


Advertisement
Diabetes Drug - Tirzepatide Gets FDA Approval for Weight Loss
Diabetes Drug - Tirzepatide Gets FDA Approval for Weight Loss
Tirzepatide, a diabetes medication, is approved for weight loss management by FDA and is found to be very beneficial when combined with diet and exercise.

The Metabolic Drug’s Tumor Impact

The research examined the effects of tirzepatide on the development of female breast cancer in patients who are obese. The study involved
  • Subject: Obese mice developed on a high-fat diet
  • Intervention: Once-weekly tirzepatide injections
  • Assessment: Tumor size, blood sugar, insulin, fat accumulation, and inflammatory activity
Scientists targeted triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), a particularly aggressive and drug-resistant type of the disease, which is even more common in obese women.


Clinical Trial Finds Weight Loss Drug Reduces Heart Failure Risk
Clinical Trial Finds Weight Loss Drug Reduces Heart Failure Risk
Tirzepatide may reduce hospitalizations, improve symptoms, and decrease death risks in heart failure patients, offering new hope for those with preserved ejection fraction.

Tirzepatide Tackles Tumors

The results were compelling:
  • Reduced Tumor Growth: When compared to obese mice that were not treated, mice treated with tirzepatide had significantly smaller breast tumors.
  • Better Metabolic Health: The treatment group experienced significant improvements in fat levels, insulin sensitivity, and blood sugar.
  • Anti-Inflammatory Effects: The medication reduced inflammation in tumors and fat tissue, which is important for slowing cancer progression.
  • Altered Tumor Microenvironment: The mice's cancerous tissue exhibited reduced fibrotic and inflammatory activity, which hindered its ability to grow aggressively.
“This study provides preclinical evidence that metabolic therapy can have direct effects on cancer progression,” said Kucinskas.


Breast Cancer - Causes, Risks, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Staging, Treatment, Prevention & Prognosis
Breast Cancer - Causes, Risks, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Staging, Treatment, Prevention & Prognosis
Breast cancer is a cancer that affects the breasts or mammary glands. Early detection and lifestyle changes help in controlling breast cancer.

The Obesity and Cancer Link

Obesity is not a cosmetic or metabolic disorder; the condition is also a potent cancer risk factor. Too much fat causes systemic inflammation, disrupted hormonal balance, both insulin and estrogen imbalance, and alterations of the tumor microenvironment that may promote cancer development.

Tirzepatide has the potential to reverse or attenuate such risks not only by lowering body weight but also by adjusting internal conditions that promote the growth of cancer.

Toward Human Trials

Although the mouse study seems promising, these findings must be further validated in humans. Clinical trials will be needed to establish whether the cancer-reducing effects demonstrated in the mouse can be similar in humans with obesity-related breast cancer. Also, it would be necessary to determine the best dose and regimen of tirzepatide used in conjunction with existing cancer treatment approaches and to monitor the effects of long-term treatment on cancer relapse and survival with tirzepatide.

Provided that it works in humans, tirzepatide can become a very strong dual agent, capable of acting partly as a metabolic regulator and partly as a cancer remedy. This can especially apply to those populations that are disproportionately impacted by both breast cancer and obesity.

Tirzepatide's Double Duty in Fighting Obesity and Cancer!


Reference:
  1. Mouse study finds tirzepatide slowed obesity-associated breast cancer growth - (https://www.endocrine.org/news-and-advocacy/news-room/endo-annual-meeting/endo-2025-press-releases/kucinskas-press-release)


Source-The Endocrine Society


Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional