Nature plays a crucial role in fostering physical and mental well-being, while also supporting children's social and emotional growth.
Spending time in nature not only boosts physical and mental well-being but also plays a critical role in shaping children's social and emotional skills. Moreover, outdoor activities can bring families closer together, reducing stress and fostering meaningful connections. A recent study by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign explores the intricate relationship between green spaces, outdoor environments, and household factors in influencing young children's executive function development (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The Role of Interaction with Nature in Childhood Development: An Under-Appreciated Ecosystem Service
Go to source).
The Interplay Between Environmental Factors and Cognitive Development We looked at what people have outside their home or across the street, where they can just walk out their door, and we focused on children’s access to these facilities before age two,” said lead author Samantha Iwinski.The goal was to investigate how those environmental factors shaped children’s cognitive abilities as well as the home environment, because it's all part of a holistic system of influences. Iwinski and her colleagues used data from 435 families who were part of the STRONG Kids2 project, a longitudinal study of families and children in the Midwestern United States. The researchers combined this dataset with information from Google Earth on green and outdoor spaces such as grass, trees, sandboxes, decks, or outdoor storage next to the family residence. The study included families in different housing types, including apartments, individual homes, and farms.
‘Did You Know?Iwinski focused on the effect of green spaces and family dynamics on children’s executive function (EF); that is, cognitive processes critical for adaptive behavior. She distinguished between “cold” EF, which refers to the ability to control one’s attention, behavior, and thoughts, and “hot” EF, which indicates capacity for emotional regulation.
Children aged 2 and 4 who experienced chaotic home environments, including noise and unpredictable routines, showed poorer executive function. #medindia #naturenurtures #childrenscognitivedevelopment #familywellbeing’
Children aged 2 and 4 who experienced chaotic home environments, including noise and unpredictable routines, showed poorer executive function. #medindia #naturenurtures #childrenscognitivedevelopment #familywellbeing’
We found that having trees, a sandbox, or outdoor storage space before age 2 was associated with better cold EF at 4 years old,” she said. “Trees and a sandbox allow for sensory interaction and are part of a nature playscape, providing opportunities to touch and feel and potentially climb. Outdoor storage space could mean there are toys and games that promote outdoor activities.”
The Soothing Power of Green Space Reducing Household Chaos
Having an outdoor sitting area or living on a farm were associated with better hot executive function at 4 and 5 years of age, respectively. This could relate to socializing and connection. Farming communities are often close-knit. Having a deck provides an opportunity to sit together and talk,” she noted. Overall, the researchers found that higher levels of green space were related to lower levels of household chaos, which indicates that family-based nature activities can be restorative for both children and adults.
Household chaos – such as a noisy environment and lack of consistent routines – at ages 2 and 4 years was associated with worse EF at those ages. But we found that higher household chaos at earlier time points actually resulted in better EF at 4 years of age. This could be because children develop resilience and adaptability, learning to regulate themselves in a chaotic environment,” Iwinski said. The results underscore the importance of providing access to green spaces and encouraging outdoor activities. Iwiski noted that some parents may not feel safe to go outside and pass their concerns on to their children.
“Research shows that children in low-income families have the most nature deprivation, so it would be important to implement policies that help underserved communities to have more green space and ways to interact available, and to ensure everyone feels welcome and safe in outdoor environments,” she said.
Advertisement
“Parents can talk about what to do, for example, ‘we can play with rocks today, tomorrow we can do sand,’ and show their kids what it means to be outside. It’s not just about helping your child, but also yourself, because outdoor activities promote mental health and restoration for everyone.
Reference:
- The Role of Interaction with Nature in Childhood Development: An Under-Appreciated Ecosystem Service - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7424505/)
Source-Eurekalert