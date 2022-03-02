About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Adding More Spice Could Make Less Salt Dish Tasty for Old People

by Dr Jayashree on February 3, 2022 at 10:39 PM
Font : A-A+

Adding More Spice Could Make Less Salt Dish Tasty for Old People

Add a little spicy seasoning to a low sodium meal, and adults over the age of 60 may have a harder time noticing a lack of salt, according to a new study in the journal Food Quality and Preference.

The ability to taste and smell is known to weaken with age, and a weaker perception of salty flavors may induce people to season their food with excessive salt, which may increase their risk of cardiovascular disease.

Advertisement


"We were working specifically with a population of older adults to see if we could reduce the amount of salt in a product and then tailor it to their tastes," said Carolyn Ross, a professor of Food Sciences at Washington State University.

For the study, researchers recruited 39 healthy people over the age of 60 to participate in an in-person taste-testing experiment that took place over several days slightly before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement

Previous research examining saltiness perception in older adults has tended to use water as a matrix for tasting experiments rather than actual food products.

To generate more realistic data in terms of what people enjoy eating, researchers used a white sauce formulation that is commonly found in ready-to-eat Cajun chicken pasta meals.

The study participants were asked to compare three different formulations of the sauce at five different salt concentrations. One of the formulations had no added herbs, the second had just herbs, and the third had both herbs and chipotle seasoning.

Their results showed the formulation with both herbs and chipotle seasoning made it difficult for the seniors to determine the amount of salt being used while the formulation with exclusively herbs did not.

In addition to administering the taste test, the researchers surveyed their participants about their oral and olfactory health, the number and type of medications they were taking, and any other pre-existing conditions that might affect their saltiness perception.

Their analysis showed there was a positive correlation between poor oral health and the number of medications each participant was taking, which could be a result of less saliva production; however, their data on whether or not this was the main cause of lowered saltiness perception wasn't conclusive.

Researchers plan to follow up with a larger study evaluating lower salt concentrations as well as different herb and spice concentrations and by recruiting more participants for in-person studies.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Revealing the Past of an Old Childhood Infection
More Sensitive People Respond Better to Couple’s Therapy >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Cancer Day 2022: Close the Care Gap
World Cancer Day 2022: Close the Care Gap
Yoga Practices may Help Prevent Migraine Headaches
Yoga Practices may Help Prevent Migraine Headaches
Overthinking: Simple Ways to Stop Overthinking and Ease Anxiety Symptoms
Overthinking: Simple Ways to Stop Overthinking and Ease Anxiety Symptoms
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Senior Health Facts Spices Boost Your Health Salt in Our Food Salt Scrub Thermogenic Food for Weight Loss Tame your Salt Intake Smartly Benefits of Sage Leaves Low Salt Diet for Good Health Health Benefits of Cinnamon Health Benefits of Fennel Seeds 

Recommended Reading
Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You
Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You
Is there anyone in this world who fails to be swayed by the magic of youth? None, for when youth ......
Directing the Course to Healthy Aging
Directing the Course to Healthy Aging
An understanding of the rise in the aging population over the years and the need for attention to .....
Omega-3 Supplements may Slow Cellular Aging
Omega-3 Supplements may Slow Cellular Aging
Daily omega-3 supplements helped the body resist the damaging effects of stress. Omega-3 ......
Touch Sensation and Brain Activity Studied Between Couples Using FMRI
Touch Sensation and Brain Activity Studied Between Couples Using FMRI
Exchange of touch sensation between two persons can be studied by simultaneously measuring brain ......
Benefits of Sage Leaves
Benefits of Sage Leaves
Sage is a member of the mint family and has many healing properties. Sage leaves cure indigestion, g...
Health Benefits of Cinnamon
Health Benefits of Cinnamon
Find interesting nutrition facts of cinnamon including its health benefits, latest tips on diet, rec...
Health Benefits of Fennel Seeds
Health Benefits of Fennel Seeds
Fennel seeds are a must-have in almost every Indian kitchen due to its health quotient. Here are a f...
Low Salt Diet for Good Health
Low Salt Diet for Good Health
Salt is substance existing in water as well as in foods. The article discusses the major risks invol...
Spices Boost Your Health
Spices Boost Your Health
Spices have been used in ancient medicines to cure a wide range of diseases. They are a part of our ...
Tame your Salt Intake Smartly
Tame your Salt Intake Smartly
Salt is essential for the proper functioning of body but most of us generally exceed the intake of s...
Thermogenic Food for Weight Loss
Thermogenic Food for Weight Loss
Energy is needed to digest the ingested food. Diet induced thermogenesis (DIT) is defined ‘a percent...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)