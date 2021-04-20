by Colleen Fleiss on  April 20, 2021 at 3:48 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights:
  • Omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids slow effects of aging by suppressing damage
  • Omega-3 supplements have a positive effect at breaking the chain between stress and negative health effects
  • Omega-3 supplementation disrupts the connection between repeated stress and depressive symptoms

During and after a stressful event omega-3 supplements slow aging effects by boosting protection at the cellular level.

Compared to the placebo group, participants taking omega-3 supplements produced less of the stress hormone cortisol and lower levels of a pro-inflammatory protein during a stressful event in the lab. And while levels of protective compounds sharply declined in the placebo group after the stressor, there were no such decreases detected in people taking omega-3s.
Omega-3 Supplements may Slow Cellular Aging

The supplements contributed to what the researchers call stress resilience: reduction of harm during stress and, after acute stress, sustained anti-inflammatory activity and protection of cell components that shrink as a consequence of aging.


The potential anti-aging effects were considered particularly striking because they occurred in people who were healthy but also sedentary, overweight and middle-aged - all characteristics that could lead to a higher risk for accelerated aging.

The research is published today in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.

Annelise Madison, lead author of the paper and a graduate student in clinical psychology at Ohio State works in the lab of Janice Kiecolt-Glaser, professor of psychiatry and psychology and director of the Institute for Behavioral Medicine Research at Ohio State. This paper is a secondary analysis of one of Kiecolt-Glaser's earlier studies showing that omega-3 supplements altered a ratio of fatty acid consumption in a way that helped preserve tiny segments of DNA in white blood cells.

Those short fragments of DNA are called telomeres, which function as protective caps at the end of chromosomes. Telomeres' tendency to shorten in many types of cells is associated with age-related diseases, especially heart disease, and early mortality.

In the initial study, researchers were monitoring changes to telomere length in white blood cells known as lymphocytes. For this new study, the researchers looked at how sudden stress affected a group of biological markers that included telomerase, an enzyme that rebuilds telomeres, because levels of the enzyme would react more quickly to stress than the length of telomeres themselves.

Specifically, they compared how moderate and high doses of omega-3s and a placebo influenced those markers during and after an experimental stressor. Study participants took either 2.5 grams or 1.25 grams of omega-3s each day, or a placebo containing a mix of oils representing a typical American's daily intake.

After four months on the supplements, the 138 research participants, age 40-85, took a 20-minute test combining a speech and a math subtraction task that is known to reliably produce an inflammatory stress response.

Only the highest dose of omega-3s helped suppress damage during the stressful event when compared to the placebo group, lowering cortisol and a pro-inflammatory protein by an average of 19% and 33%, respectively.

Results from blood samples showed that both doses of omega-3s prevented any changes in telomerase levels or a protein that reduces inflammation in the two hours after participants experienced the acute stress, meaning any needed stress-related cell repair - including telomere restoration - could be performed as usual. In the placebo group, those repair mechanisms lost ground: Telomerase dropped by an average of 24% and the anti-inflammatory protein decreased by an average of at least 20%.

"You could consider an increase in cortisol and inflammation potential factors that would erode telomere length," Madison said. "The assumption based on past work is that telomerase can help rebuild telomere length, and you want to have enough telomerase present to compensate for any stress-related damage.

"The fact that our results were dose-dependent, and we're seeing more impact with the higher omega-3 dose, would suggest that this supports a causal relationship."

Previous research has suggested that people with a higher inflammatory reaction to a stressor in the lab may develop more depressive symptoms over time.

"Not everyone who is depressed has heightened inflammation - about a third do. This helps explain why omega-3 supplementation doesn't always result in reduced depressive symptoms," Kiecolt-Glaser said. "If you don't have heightened inflammation, then omega-3s may not be particularly helpful. But for people with depression who do, our results suggest omega-3s would be more useful."

The 2.5-gram dose of omega-3s is much higher than what most Americans consume on a daily basis, but study participants showed no signs of having problems with the supplements, Madison said.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Omega 3 Fatty Acids May Prevent Development of Asthma
UK study suggests that an omega-3 fatty acids rich diet in childhood may reduce the risk of developing asthma.
READ MORE
Diet and Nutrition for Stress Management
Eating plans may go haywire during stress, but with a little effort you can put up a well balanced nutritious meal that can help with stress management.
READ MORE
Quiz on Work Stress
Do you look forward to going to work each day? Do you find your work challenging and stimulating? No? You may be suffering from work stress. Take this quiz and find out more about work ...
READ MORE
Calcium and Vitamin Supplements
Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''required'' nutrients. Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. Vitamins are very important nutrients for the body.
READ MORE
Ageing and Sleep
Sleep is a barometer of good health in the elderly. Sleep problems in the elderly are controlled by various external and internal factors.
READ MORE
Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients and avoid foods like sugar, saturated fats, and trans fatty acids.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty Acids
Our body derives omega 3 fatty acids from the food we eat. Here’s a list of foods rich in omega 3s and how they help in the various body functions and protect our health.
READ MORE
Promote Your Health with Nutrition Supplements
As a part of preventive care one should take a good quality nutritional supplement containing antioxidants and micronutrients in amounts, which promote health.
READ MORE
Telomere Shortening And Ageing
Telomeres are cap- like structures at chromosome ends that play an important role in ageing and in the initiation and progression of various diseases.
READ MORE
Top Beauty Foods to Look Younger and Glowing
Eating the right foods will enhance your beauty inside out. So, eliminate processed foods, refined sugars and artificial sweeteners and eat the foods that would detox your body and add to your beauty. Here’s a list of these foods.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

More News on:

Ageing and SleepDiet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid ArthritisTelomere Shortening And AgeingPromote Your Health with Nutrition SupplementsTop Beauty Foods to Look Younger and GlowingHealth Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty Acids