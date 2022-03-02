Revealing the Past of an Old Childhood Infection

The oldest known and first ancient DNA Hib genome from a young Anglo-Saxon child, from 6th-century England, who probably died from a plague co-infection was reconstructed by the researchers at the University of Tartu and the University of Cambridge.
The reconstruction of the genome of a bacterial pathogen is often restricted to the respiratory tract, but able to cause severe infections of joints and the meninges as seen in this case.
Haemophilus influenzae serotype b (Hib) was the main cause of bacterial meningitis in children and a major cause of worldwide infant mortality before the introduction of a vaccine in the 1980s.
The analysis of the Hib genomes allowed for the first evolutionary insights into this major human pathogen and the origin of its b-capsule, which plays a major role in the virulence of the pathogen and is key to the current Hib vaccine.
It also confirmed the presence of the pathogen with a similar clinical phenotype observed in the 20th century as early as the 6th century CE.
The genome itself has a distinct virulence profile from current Hib genomes and places in the now ostensibly no longer circulating serotype b phylogroup. The findings are published in Genome Biology.
The additional recovery of a partial plague genome from the child also highlights how the plague was affecting sub-adult populations during the historical pandemics.
Thanks to widespread vaccination programs, once common and potentially fatal Hib infections are now very rare.
Source: Medindia