Revealing the Past of an Old Childhood Infection

by Dr Jayashree on February 3, 2022 at 9:54 PM
The oldest known and first ancient DNA Hib genome from a young Anglo-Saxon child, from 6th-century England, who probably died from a plague co-infection was reconstructed by the researchers at the University of Tartu and the University of Cambridge.

The reconstruction of the genome of a bacterial pathogen is often restricted to the respiratory tract, but able to cause severe infections of joints and the meninges as seen in this case.

Haemophilus influenzae serotype b (Hib) was the main cause of bacterial meningitis in children and a major cause of worldwide infant mortality before the introduction of a vaccine in the 1980s.

"The skeleton of the young boy (~6 years old) showed signs of disease consistent with bacterial septic arthritis, a progressive destruction of joints, probably caused by a prolonged and untreated Hib infection, which could have led to physical impairment and in the case of an additional meningeal infection also neurological impairment," said Guellil, the Research Fellow of Ancient DNA.
The analysis of the Hib genomes allowed for the first evolutionary insights into this major human pathogen and the origin of its b-capsule, which plays a major role in the virulence of the pathogen and is key to the current Hib vaccine.

It also confirmed the presence of the pathogen with a similar clinical phenotype observed in the 20th century as early as the 6th century CE.

The genome itself has a distinct virulence profile from current Hib genomes and places in the now ostensibly no longer circulating serotype b phylogroup. The findings are published in Genome Biology.

The additional recovery of a partial plague genome from the child also highlights how the plague was affecting sub-adult populations during the historical pandemics.

Thanks to widespread vaccination programs, once common and potentially fatal Hib infections are now very rare.



Source: Medindia
Men and Women Act Wisely in Different Ways

