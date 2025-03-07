Throat Microbiome: A New Indicator of Health Decline in Older Adults

Throat bacteria, like Staphylococcus aureus, may indicate health decline and higher mortality risk in older adults living in aged care facilities.

4 in 5 older adults will battle at least one chronic condition or illness such as heart disorders, arthritis, or osteoporosis. 50% will battle at least two. #medindia #older #disease’

A potential health marker for older adults in long-term aged care facilities has been identified in recent research by Flinders University ().Led by Ph.D. candidate Sophie Miller in the College of Medicine and Public Health, the study found that a, known as the oropharynx, may offer clues about health challenges faced by aged care residents.“Our findings suggest that certain bacteria detected in the back of the throat could indicate greater health vulnerability in older adults,” says Miller.Identifying vulnerable individuals in later life has proven successful through measures of physical robustness, such as grip strength and other physical assessments. However, this study suggests the inclusion of a biological marker, which may provide additional insight into the risk of poor health outcomes in aged care.“As we age, the community of bacteria and other micro-organisms in our throat changes. Factors like taking multiple medications and having more frequent healthcare visits, which are common in later life, can affect this balance,” she says.These changes that occur with age may result in physiological shifts that increase vulnerability to diseases and frailty. The research involved the collection of oropharyngeal swabs from 190 residents of aged care facilities across metropolitan South Australia, and followed their health outcomes over 12 months.One bacterium,(S. aureus), an organism ordinarily associated with infections - but not in this study context - was notably linked to poorer health outcomes. Residents carrying this bacterium were found to be nearlymore likely to die within a year compared to non-carriers.“This discovery suggests the usability of the microbiome as an additional marker of identifying residents who may require extra care or monitoring,” Miller explains.The presence ofwas found to reflect broader health challenges, rather than being linked to any specific infection. Residents who tested positive fortended to have a higher number of health conditions, further supporting the theory thatcarriage might be indicative of overall poor health.Importantly, the presence ofwas found to be a stronger predictor of mortality risk than an individual’s number of comorbidities—health conditions that are commonly used to assess the general health of elderly individuals.“Even after adjusting for factors such as comorbid conditions, medications, and other health data, the link betweenand mortality risk remained significantly high,” says Miller.Senior author Professor Geraint Rogers, Director of the Microbiome and Host Health program at SAHMRI and Matthew Flinders Fellow at Flinders University, emphasises the potential significance of the findings.“It’s fascinating that we see this relationship with, even in the absence of any clear evidence of infection,” says Professor Rogers.“This underscores the idea that the presence of certain bacteria, like, could be an indicator of general health decline, rather than being directly associated with infection. This study marks an important step toward using simple microbial markers to inform healthcare strategies and improve outcomes for aged care residents.”“While the findings are compelling, more research is needed to confirm these results and explore the long-term implications. By studying larger groups of residents, we hope to uncover more ways to improve care and support for older adults,” adds Professor Rogers.Further research will be crucial to better understand how these microbial markers could be used alongside traditional assessments to improve overall health outcomes for older Australians.Source-Eurekalert