Adaptation Skills and Emotions of Autistic Children Vary at Home and School

‘Executive functioning skills help autistic children to control thoughts, emotions and actions.’

While caregivers have identified significant executive function challenges in the home setting, there are no large studies where school personnel rated executive function skills for children on the autism spectrum."School can be a very different place than home and is arguably one of the most demanding environments on a child's executive function skills—children have to manage multiple demands from teachers, peers, and themselves for 6 hours with little downtime," said senior author Benjamin Yerys, PhD, a psychologist in the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and the Center for Autism Research at CHOP."This study provided us with further insight into how school-age autistic children are impacted in a different setting and how we might support their success at school."The study enrolled a total of 337 participants, including 241 patients with an autism spectrum disorder diagnosis and 96 typically developing patients, between the ages of 6 and 18 over a period of six years.In establishing a baseline, the researchers found that all executive function ratings in both the school and home settings differed between the autistic and typically developing groups.In the autism group, shifting attention or deviating from routines was identified as a key impairment in both the home and school settings. Behavior Rating Inventory of Executive Function (BRIEF) ratings were able to predict whether children in the autism group could adapt to their surroundings.However, the older the children were, the wider the gap in executive functioning skills was between the autism and typically developing groups in the school setting, but not in the home setting. This finding suggests that executive functioning impairment, particularly as it relates to being in school, is a critical target for early intervention efforts."Our findings provide more evidence of the executive functioning challenges that autistic children experience at school," Yerys said."The more we know about executive functioning challenges that exist for autistic children across different settings, the more we can develop targeted intervention strategies that take the individual home and the school settings into account."Tschida and Yerys, "Real world executive functioning for autistic children in school and home settings."About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital.Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, Children's Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country.In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought the 564-bed hospital recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents.Source: Eurekalert