Delivery Rate of Dental Fluoride Varnish Treatment for Young Children

New research published in, was the first to assess delivery of this evidence-based service recommended by the U.S. Preventive Task Force and the American Academy of Pediatrics for privately insured children.The research team examined data from 2016-2018 for privately insured young children in Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.The sample included 328,661 well-child visits in the four states. Fluoride varnish application was more common among visits for younger children.Fluoride varnish applications were most common in Rhode Island, with a regression-adjusted probability of 8.7%. New Hampshire had the lowest rate, with a regression-adjusted probability of 2.2%. The regression-adjusted probability of fluoride varnish application increased from 3.6% in 2016 to 5.8% in 2018.This study delves into more complex questions, such as why medical providers aren't applying fluoride varnish during well-child visits.This preventive treatment is important in light of the statistic that fewer than one in three children under age 5 have an annual dentist visit, where this service also could be provided.Although increases over time were encouraging, very low rates of fluoride varnish in medical settings suggest substantial expansion of this service in medical settings is critical for improving children's oral health and overall well-being.Source: Medindia