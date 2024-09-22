World Health Organization (WHO) Urges Global Health Policy Overhaul

To reduce the growing rates of obesity and noncommunicable diseases, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged nations to promote healthier diets and more physical activity (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Noncommunicable diseases
Go to source). “The burden of overweight, obesity, and associated metabolic disorders has been steadily rising, affecting both children and adults,” said Saima Wazed, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia.
‘ Did You Know?She noted that these have spiked cases of “non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer” and these are now “responsible for nearly two-thirds of all deaths in the Region”.
Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) account for over 70% of global deaths each year.
Besides adults, about 50 lakh children under the age of five are overweight, and 373 lakh children between the ages of 5 to 19 are affected in the Region.
The Region is also experiencing a rapid demographic transition with rapid urbanization, and economic growth further driving unhealthy diets, reduced physical activity, and more sedentary lifestyles.
A Global Push for Healthier Diets and More Physical ActivityNearly 74 percent of adolescents and 50 percent of adults are not physically active enough. Obesity and NCDs are major challenges to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
It seeks to reduce premature mortality from NCDs by one-third by 2030 through prevention and treatment and promote mental health and well-being.
Wazed also called for strong regulatory frameworks and policies to create healthier food environments at home, school, retail, and digital spaces. Fiscal policies should also incentivize healthy diets, she said.
But to drive progress towards healthier communities further action is necessary, she said.
Reference:
Source-IANS