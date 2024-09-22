World Health Organization (WHO) Urges Global Health Policy Overhaul

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

A Global Push for Healthier Diets and More Physical Activity

To reduce the growing rates of obesity and noncommunicable diseases, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged nations to promote healthier diets and more physical activity ().“The burden of overweight, obesity, and associated metabolic disorders has been steadily rising, affecting both children and adults,” said Saima Wazed, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia.She noted that these have spiked cases of “non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer” and these are now “responsible for nearly two-thirds of all deaths in the Region”.Besides adults,and 373 lakh children between the ages of 5 to 19 are affected in the Region.The Region is also experiencing a rapid demographic transition with rapid urbanization, and economic growth further driving unhealthy diets, reduced physical activity, and more sedentary lifestyles.Nearly 74 percent of adolescents and 50 percent of adults are not physically active enough. Obesity and NCDs are major challenges to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.It seeks to reduce premature mortality from NCDs by one-third by 2030 through prevention and treatment and promote mental health and well-being.“Healthy diets and regular physical activity are fundamental to achieving this target,” said the Regional Director. However, more than knowledge and behavior change, “environments that support and encourage healthier choices” are needed, she noted.Wazed also called for strong regulatory frameworks and policies to create healthier food environments at home, school, retail, and digital spaces.Wazed noted that several countries in the Region have already made significant progress by introducing food labeling regulations, banning trans fats in food, and implementing taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages.But to drive progress towards healthier communities further action is necessary, she said.Source-IANS