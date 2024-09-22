About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

World Health Organization (WHO) Urges Global Health Policy Overhaul

by Karishma Abhishek on Sep 22 2024 11:39 PM

World Health Organization (WHO) Urges Global Health Policy Overhaul
To reduce the growing rates of obesity and noncommunicable diseases, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged nations to promote healthier diets and more physical activity (1 Trusted Source
Noncommunicable diseases

Go to source).
“The burden of overweight, obesity, and associated metabolic disorders has been steadily rising, affecting both children and adults,” said Saima Wazed, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia.

Only a Handful of Low and Middle-Income Countries Treating Noncommunicable Disease Prevention as a Priority
Only a Handful of Low and Middle-Income Countries Treating Noncommunicable Disease Prevention as a Priority
A new study reveals that just a handful of low and middle income countries have adopted robust national policies that address risk factors for chronic diseases.
She noted that these have spiked cases of “non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer” and these are now “responsible for nearly two-thirds of all deaths in the Region”.

Besides adults, about 50 lakh children under the age of five are overweight, and 373 lakh children between the ages of 5 to 19 are affected in the Region.

The Region is also experiencing a rapid demographic transition with rapid urbanization, and economic growth further driving unhealthy diets, reduced physical activity, and more sedentary lifestyles.

Warning Labels on Junk Food Help Curb Childhood Obesity in India
Warning Labels on Junk Food Help Curb Childhood Obesity in India
Obesity is a result of imbalance between calories consumed and calories expended. The only way to control this growing epidemic of obesity is by establishing scientific cut-off limits for harmful ingredients and FOPL on packaged products.

A Global Push for Healthier Diets and More Physical Activity

Nearly 74 percent of adolescents and 50 percent of adults are not physically active enough. Obesity and NCDs are major challenges to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

It seeks to reduce premature mortality from NCDs by one-third by 2030 through prevention and treatment and promote mental health and well-being.

Advertisement
Steps to reduce Non-communicable Diseases by One-third by 2030
Steps to reduce Non-communicable Diseases by One-third by 2030
Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) are spreading across nations. Taking necessary precautions and by providing interventions can help reduce NCDs.
“Healthy diets and regular physical activity are fundamental to achieving this target,” said the Regional Director. However, more than knowledge and behavior change, “environments that support and encourage healthier choices” are needed, she noted.

Wazed also called for strong regulatory frameworks and policies to create healthier food environments at home, school, retail, and digital spaces. Fiscal policies should also incentivize healthy diets, she said.

Advertisement
UN Must Adopt Mental Health, Insist World Experts
UN Must Adopt Mental Health, Insist World Experts
Mental illness and drug abuse can inflict chaos in global societies and economies hence the UN General Assembly ought to allot a special session to the issue, global health experts agreed on Tuesday.
Wazed noted that several countries in the Region have already made significant progress by introducing food labeling regulations, banning trans fats in food, and implementing taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages.

But to drive progress towards healthier communities further action is necessary, she said.

Reference:
  1. Noncommunicable diseases - (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/noncommunicable-diseases)


Source-IANS


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Insurance News
View All
Advertisement