About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Prostate Cancer Work on Fusion Gene Wins the SjÃ¶berg Prize â€“ Interview With Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan
Advertisement

Prostate Cancer Work on Fusion Gene Wins the Sjöberg Prize – Interview With Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan

Dr. Sunil Shroff
Written by Dr. Sunil Shroff
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on February 23, 2022 at 3:52 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Prostate cancer is a common cancer and mostly occurs in men aged over 66 years
  • Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan discovered a fusion gene responsible for more than half of all prostate cancer cases
  • An interview was done with that doctor who was awarded Sjöberg Prize worth one million US dollars for the year 2022 for his discovery

An Interview was done with Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan, who was awarded Sjöberg Prize worth one million US dollars for the year 2022, for his discovery of the fusion gene responsible for more than half of all prostate cancer cases.

Dr. Arul is an S.P. Hicks Endowed Professor of Pathology and Urology at the University of Michigan Medical School, in USA. Interestingly the Sjöberg Prize was established by Bengt Sjöberg, a businessman who was diagnosed with cancer and he donated two billion Swedish kronor to promote scientific research that primarily focuses on cancer, health and the environment.

Advertisement

Prostate Cancer Work on Fusion Gene Wins the Sjöberg Prize – Interview With Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan

The award itself is instituted through the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences that screens and selects the Laureates for Sjöberg Prize. Dr. Arul was awarded the prize and his citation reads - "For the discovery of recurrent gene fusions in prostate cancer."

What is Prostate Gland and Prostate Cancer?

Prostate gland is a sex gland in men and it is the size of a small lemon or walnut that sits under the urinary bladder. The function of the prostate to produce the fluid that nourishes and transports sperms in men. Prostate cancer is a common cancer and after skin cancers is the commonest cancer in men from most regions of the world. Advanced prostate cancer causes over 250,000 deaths worldwide every year.
Advertisement

Prostate cancer mostly develops in older men and the average age of men who get the cancer is about 66 years. It is estimated that about one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime. It is generally a silent cancer and most cancers are diagnosed in advanced stage. Its incidence is common among the black population where it can present in a more aggressive form.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Coronavirus Omicron Variant: An Update

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Organ Transplantation Can Now be Done Using Universal Blood Type Organs
Organ Transplantation Can Now be Done Using Universal Blood Type Organs
Crash Diet: Good or Bad?
Crash Diet: Good or Bad?
World Encephalitis Day 2022: Increasing Awareness of Encephalitis Together
World Encephalitis Day 2022: Increasing Awareness of Encephalitis Together
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
DNA Finger Printing Prostate Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Trans-Urethral Resection of the Prostate Prostate Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA] 

Recommended Reading
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer
This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can ....
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening
PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) test and Digital Rectal Examination are two tests that allow ......
Biochemical Recurrence of Prostate Cancer
Biochemical Recurrence of Prostate Cancer
Biochemical recurrence (BCR) of prostate cancer is a condition that occurs in men who have ......
Quiz on Prostate Cancer
Quiz on Prostate Cancer
Prostate cancer is fast gaining as a common cancer form among men; more threatening since its ......
DNA Finger Printing
DNA Finger Printing
DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, id...
Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options
Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options
Treatment options of prostate cancer includes waiting, surgery, radiation, hormone therapy, chemothe...
Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]
Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]
PSA blood test is specific to prostate gland but not necessarily a cancer specific test but is commo...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ ......

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)