Highlights : An interview with Mrs. Poonam Bagai, chairman, CanKids, reveals alarming facts on childhood cancer in India

CanKids is a NGO working across the entire spectrum of childhood cancer care

The motto of her NGO is YANA — You Are Not Alone, and it provides support to children with cancer and their families

Eighty percent of children with cancer in India may not survive

An interview with Mrs. Poonam Bagai, chairman, CanKids (The National Society for Change for Childhood Cancer in India), stated that childhood cancers represent the starkest area of health inequity, with survival rates over 80% in high-income countries and as low as 20% in low-income countries like India.

Advertisement

‘Mrs. Poonam Bagai, chairman, CanKids: Survival rate in kids with cancer is highest when treated in time. It is very important to address this special area of risk by making aware not only public but also health fraternity.’

Read More..

Childhood Cancer: Ranks Fourth Out of Top Seven Cancers in India