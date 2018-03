Embed Prostate Gland Enlargement - Infographic on your site

Prostate gland is a gland in the male that sits under the bladder. This gland is responsible for providing fluid for sperms. It is the size of a walnut and slowly enlarges in men over the age of 40 years. As it enlarges it causes slowing and blockage of urinary stream. The enlarged gland can also cause waking up in nights to pass urine and going to the toilet frequently during the daytime. Sometimes one has to push a bit to initiate the urinary stream.

