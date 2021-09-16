Most Doctors Say They Have Seen a Raise in COVID Among Kids

Seventy-five percent of physicians have seen an increase in COVID cases among children, mostly due to the Delta variant. And, 45% of physicians have seen the greatest raise among kids aged 5-12 years, as per the global survey of 1,528 physicians.
Most physicians reported that they have not seen long-COVID or long-haul cases among children, but, a 26% say they have seen pediatric long-haulers, with the most common symptom manifesting as fatigue (63%) followed by headaches (47%), cold-like symptoms (44%), respiratory (43%) and loss of sense of smell / taste (40%), as per the Sermo's COVID-19 Real Time Barometer survey.
Long-COVID symptoms last about 1-4 weeks (36%) or 5-6 weeks (21%). Sixty-five percent also reported that symptoms are milder and 34% said they do not linger as much in children as they do in adults, but nevertheless, 36% of physicians surveyed are somewhat concerned about the long-term health problems children may face.
Vaccinating Kids
Sermo's previous barometer showed 65% of physicians believe that vaccinating children is essential for long-term control of COVID, but 55% of physicians also say their patients are more reluctant to vaccinate their children than themselves due to lack of long-term safety data and fear of adverse effects or allergic reactions.
Sermo's recent barometer showed 42% of physicians said 10% or less of their pediatric patients were vaccinated and still caught COVID. Close to 50% of physicians said that in their experience, it's too soon to tell if having had COVID offers any immunity to the Delta variant.
"While there is mounting pressure from organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics for the FDA to consider authorizing emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines in children under 12, the most at-risk group," said Peter Kirk, CEO Sermo, "our survey also indicates getting children vaccinated is the next barrier for long-term control of COVID.
Our survey reveals parents are more reluctant to vaccinate their children than themselves. With the Delta variant causing devastation, and another new worrying variant Mu on the horizon, the need to educate parents about children's vaccinations is greater than ever."
