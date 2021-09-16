Most Doctors Say They Have Seen a Raise in COVID Among Kids

Advertisement

Sermo's previous barometer showed 65% of physicians believe that vaccinating children is essential for long-term control of COVID, but 55% of physicians also say their patients are more reluctant to vaccinate their children than themselves due to lack of long-term safety data and fear of adverse effects or allergic reactions.Sermo's recent barometer showed 42% of physicians said 10% or less of their pediatric patients were vaccinated and still caught COVID. Close to 50% of physicians said that in their experience, it's too soon to tell if having had COVID offers any immunity to the Delta variant."While there is mounting pressure from organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics for the FDA to consider authorizing emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines in children under 12, the most at-risk group," said Peter Kirk, CEO Sermo, "our survey also indicates getting children vaccinated is the next barrier for long-term control of COVID.Our survey reveals parents are more reluctant to vaccinate their children than themselves. With the Delta variant causing devastation, and another new worrying variant Mu on the horizon, the need to educate parents about children's vaccinations is greater than ever."Source: Medindia