About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

Tamil Nadu's Second Mega Covid Vaccine Camp in 2 Days

by Hannah Joy on September 16, 2021 at 5:25 PM

Tamil Nadu's Second Mega Covid Vaccine Camp in 2 Days
First mega Covid vaccination camp conducted on September 12th was a big success in Tamil Nadu. Now, there's gonna be a second mega Covid vaccination camp on September 19th.

In the first camp a total of 28.91 lakh beneficiaries were inoculated which was much above the target of 20 lakh people.
Advertisement


State Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the state has a stock of 17 lakh vaccines and has written to the union government to provide more vaccines for the second mega camp to be held on Sunday.

He said that the state would prefer a stock of 20 lakh vaccines and said that it expects the Centre to provide an adequate volume of doses within the next two days.
Advertisement

The state health department had set up 40,000 booths across the state to vaccinate the eligible population and the last mega vaccination camp turned out to be a resounding success.

Subramanian told IANS said: "Till date, 52 per cent of the eligible population of the state has been vaccinated with the first dose and the remaining 48 per cent is yet to receive it.

"Before the mega vaccination camp on September 12, the percentage of people who had received their first dose was 45 and this has increased to 52 following the camp. This success is expected to be repeated in the next camp. All necessary grassroot-level work has been initiated for the vaccination camps across the state."

He also said that the state has not compromised on the number of samples being tested and added that the state was testing 1.5 lakh samples a day for Covid -19.

A statement from the office of the health minister on Wednesday said that the state has vaccinated 4,33,981 pregnant women; 3,41,837 lactating mothers; 1,80,142 differently-abled people; 2,223 destitute; and 1,754 people with mental illness.

The state health department will also conduct door to door survey of people with comorbidities and volunteers have been deployed for it. The district health officer will coordinate the programme and will be closely monitored by the state health department.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Most Doctors Say They Have Seen a Raise in COVID Among Kids
One in 500 Americans Died Due to Covid-19 >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Lower Respiratory Tract Infections Linked to Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Children
Lower Respiratory Tract Infections Linked to Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Children
Type 2 Diabetes can be Controlled by Unripen Green Jackfruit Flour
Type 2 Diabetes can be Controlled by Unripen Green Jackfruit Flour
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Vaccination for Children Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts 

Recommended Reading
Malaysia Launches Vaccination Campaign After 1st Polio Infection in 27 Years
Malaysia Launches Vaccination Campaign After 1st Polio Infection in 27 Years
Malaysian health professionals started vaccination operations in rural states of the jungle-covered ...
Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign in Delhi Schools Starts from January
Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign in Delhi Schools Starts from January
Delhi government has planned to conduct a vaccination campaign in its schools to eliminate measles ....
Afghanistan Starts Polio Vaccination Campaign Targeting 9.9 Million Kids
Afghanistan Starts Polio Vaccination Campaign Targeting 9.9 Million Kids
Afghan Public Health Ministry started a five-day nationwide immunity vaccination campaign targeting ...
Israel to Launch Mass Polio Vaccination Campaign to Vaccinate 200,000 Children
Israel to Launch Mass Polio Vaccination Campaign to Vaccinate 200,000 Children
Health Minister Yael German said that Israel launches a mass campaign in the south of the country .....
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and e...
Vaccination for Children
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenua...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close