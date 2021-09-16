About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

BAK/MCL1 Complexes can Forecast Chemotherapy Sensitivity

by Angela Mohan on September 16, 2021 at 11:28 AM

BAK/MCL1 Complexes can Forecast Chemotherapy Sensitivity
BAK/MCL1 complexes could predict chemotherapy's sensitivity of ovarian cancer cells, as per the study in Cell death & disease.

The sensitivity of blood and lymphoma tumor cells to BH3 analogs could be forecasted, so they took ovarian cancer as the research object, and analyzed the relationship between the state of BAK in tumor cells and the sensitivity of the tumor to traditional chemotherapeutics.
Advertisement


Ovarian cancer is currently treated with traditional chemotherapeutics, which are not very efficient, and the anti-tumor drug sensitivity prediction can effectively improve the quality of life or life.

Now in vitro drug screening, and patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models have been applied to predict the susceptibility of anti-tumor drugs.

In this study, the researchers found that BAK/MCL1 complex in tumor cells can predict the sensitivity of paclitaxel, MCL1 inhibitors, and their combination. Further studies on PDX models and animal experiments also illustrate the predictive effect of the BAK/MCL1 complex.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Transcription Factor for Neuro-protection Found!
Most Doctors Say They Have Seen a Raise in COVID Among Kids >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Type 2 Diabetes can be Controlled by Unripen Green Jackfruit Flour
Type 2 Diabetes can be Controlled by Unripen Green Jackfruit Flour
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety
Do Covid Jabs Increase Risk of Miscarriage?
Do Covid Jabs Increase Risk of Miscarriage?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Hodgkins Lymphoma Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma Chemotherapy Chemotherapy Drugs Peritoneal Cancer Rhabdomyosarcoma Male Breast Cancer Tumor Lysis Syndrome Neutropenic Sepsis 

Recommended Reading
Chemotherapy Drugs
Chemotherapy Drugs
Chemotherapy drugs perform like 'magic bullets' to destroy cancer cells in the body....
Chemotherapy
Chemotherapy
‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cy...
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) is one of the most common types of adult leukemia and is consider...
Hodgkins Lymphoma
Hodgkins Lymphoma
Hodgkins lymphoma or Hodgkins disease has the distinction of being the first cancer to be cured by c...
Male Breast Cancer
Male Breast Cancer
Most cases of male breast cancer are diagnosed between the ages of 60 and 70 years. Treatment of mal...
Neutropenic Sepsis
Neutropenic Sepsis
Neutropenic sepsis is a potentially life-threatening condition when a patient with low neutrophil co...
Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma
Non Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymph tissues. It is made up of a wide array of ....
Peritoneal Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Peritoneal cancer is a rare cancer that develops in the peritoneum. Peritoneal cancers may be primar...
Rhabdomyosarcoma
Rhabdomyosarcoma
Rhabdomyosarcoma is a rare type of cancer affecting the striated muscles. It mostly occurs in ......
Tumor Lysis Syndrome
Tumor Lysis Syndrome
Tumor lysis syndrome is a collection of metabolic abnormalities due to the tumor cell lysis in patie...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close