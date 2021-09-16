BAK/MCL1 Complexes can Forecast Chemotherapy Sensitivity

BAK/MCL1 complexes could predict chemotherapy's sensitivity of ovarian cancer cells, as per the study in Cell death & disease.



The sensitivity of blood and lymphoma tumor cells to BH3 analogs could be forecasted, so they took ovarian cancer as the research object, and analyzed the relationship between the state of BAK in tumor cells and the sensitivity of the tumor to traditional chemotherapeutics.

Now in vitro drug screening, and patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models have been applied to predict the susceptibility of anti-tumor drugs.



In this study, the researchers found that BAK/MCL1 complex in tumor cells can predict the sensitivity of paclitaxel, MCL1 inhibitors, and their combination. Further studies on PDX models and animal experiments also illustrate the predictive effect of the BAK/MCL1 complex.







Ovarian cancer is currently treated with traditional chemotherapeutics, which are not very efficient, and the anti-tumor drug sensitivity prediction can effectively improve the quality of life or life.