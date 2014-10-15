Home Remedies for Rheumatism

The term Rheumatic diseases can mean a host of painful conditions caused by inflammation of muscles, tendons, joints and connective tissues.
Home remedies for Arthritis
A warm compress can relax your muscles and stimulate blood flow. A hot top is a good way to relax stiff muscles and it’s enjoyable too. Use a moist heating pad or a warm towel and gently press the painful area on your body to help ease the pain. But be careful to avoid burns.
Eat a healthy diet that contains vitamins and minerals like whole grain, fruits and veggies, olive oil, beans, herbs and spices to support your body's healing efforts.
Seafood like tuna, salmon and sardines contain omega-3 fatty acids that can reduce joint pain and morning stiffness in people with arthritis.
Soak unpeeled potato slices overnight in a glass of cold water and drink this water every morning on an empty stomach.
Exercising will keep your body flexible and energetic and help maintain good movement that can reduce the pain and risk of joint injury.
Take proper rest as it can relax your mind, ease pain in joints and help reduce the fatigue that is often associated with arthritic pains.
A warm bath or shower can provide relief from joint pain.
Keep moving and maintain movements in your joints by doing moderate household activities, gardening or walking. This can help keep your joint functioning better for a longer time.
Extract a cup of bitter gourd juice and mix with a tablespoon of honey. Drinking a tablespoon of this mixture at daily for three months would help in treating gout.
Celery is beneficial in minimizing symptoms of gout. Extract the juice from celery and for 5-10 drops of the juice add a glass of hot water. Have the mixture daily before meals. You can either use it as a condiment to add flavor to salads or drink it as celery juice.
Regularly massage affected toes with neem oil. Apple cider vinegar has anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that may help provide pain relief to aching areas in the neck, back and shoulder joint. Add 2 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar and honey in a glass of warm water. Have this mixture once or twice a day.
Exercising can be a key component that can help fight osteoporosis and will help reduce your joint pain. It can give you more energy and improve your mood.
A well balanced diet rich in vitamin D and calcium such as green leafy vegetables and low-fat dairy products are important for healthy bones.
Roast and grind a handful of sesame seeds and add the sesame powder to 1 cup of warm milk. Stir, mix well and drink three times a day.
Magnesium deficiency can show up in symptoms such as muscle cramps, muscle weakness fatigue and dizziness, all of whichcan lead to Osteoporosis.
Drink a cup of pineapple juice and give your body some manganese to strengthen your bones.
