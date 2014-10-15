medindia
Home Remedies for Rheumatism
Home Remedies for Rheumatism

Written by Lari Warjri | Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Mar 28, 2016
Rheumatism is an old, loosely used 'lay person term' to refer to a whole range of conditions affecting the joints and muscles and causing pain.

The term Rheumatic diseases can mean a host of painful conditions caused by inflammation of muscles, tendons, joints and connective tissues.


Home remedies for Arthritis

  • A warm compress can relax your muscles and stimulate blood flow. A hot top is a good way to relax stiff muscles and it’s enjoyable too. Use a moist heating pad or a warm towel and gently press the painful area on your body to help ease the pain. But be careful to avoid burns.

  • Eat a healthy diet that contains vitamins and minerals like whole grain, fruits and veggies, olive oil, beans, herbs and spices to support your body's healing efforts.


    • Home remedies for Arthritis: Eat Healthy Diet

  • Seafood like tuna, salmon and sardines contain omega-3 fatty acids that can reduce joint pain and morning stiffness in people with arthritis.

  • Soak unpeeled potato slices overnight in a glass of cold water and drink this water every morning on an empty stomach.

Home remedies for Joint Pain

  • Exercising will keep your body flexible and energetic and help maintain good movement that can reduce the pain and risk of joint injury.

  • Take proper rest as it can relax your mind, ease pain in joints and help reduce the fatigue that is often associated with arthritic pains.

  • A warm bath or shower can provide relief from joint pain.

  • Keep moving and maintain movements in your joints by doing moderate household activities, gardening or walking. This can help keep your joint functioning better for a longer time.


    • Home remedies for Joint Pain: Gardening

Home remedies for Gout

  • Extract a cup of bitter gourd juice and mix with a tablespoon of honey. Drinking a tablespoon of this mixture at daily for three months would help in treating gout.

  • Celery is beneficial in minimizing symptoms of gout. Extract the juice from celery and for 5-10 drops of the juice add a glass of hot water. Have the mixture daily before meals. You can either use it as a condiment to add flavor to salads or drink it as celery juice.

  • Regularly massage affected toes with neem oil. Apple cider vinegar has anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that may help provide pain relief to aching areas in the neck, back and shoulder joint. Add 2 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar and honey in a glass of warm water. Have this mixture once or twice a day.


    • Home remedies for Gout: Apple cider vinegar

Home Remedies for Osteoporosis

  • Exercising can be a key component that can help fight osteoporosis and will help reduce your joint pain. It can give you more energy and improve your mood.

  • A well balanced diet rich in vitamin D and calcium such as green leafy vegetables and low-fat dairy products are important for healthy bones.

  • Roast and grind a handful of sesame seeds and add the sesame powder to 1 cup of warm milk. Stir, mix well and drink three times a day.

  • Magnesium deficiency can show up in symptoms such as muscle cramps, muscle weakness fatigue and dizziness, all of whichcan lead to Osteoporosis.

  • Drink a cup of pineapple juice and give your body some manganese to strengthen your bones.


    • Home Remedies for Osteoporosis: Pineapple Juice

Kate_Sescon 

My grandpa has a rheumatism and his heart also don't beat normally; it beats slowly. In his rheumatism, I don't want him to depend on a pain reliever because I know it has a bad effects. What should I do? Please give me some advice. Thank you and God bless.

Balodi 

My mother has the problem of the Rheumatism. what is the best treatment for this, we are taking medicine from "Pantjali Yogpith Haridwar" if you have batter treatment please guide me.

lhen37 

I am 43 years old from sabah malaysia,but im suffering my foot,and ankle's pain for 3years as a DOCTOR prescribe it is Rheumatism,it is ok when i took the medecine but after a few days it would be back,infact i cannt woke properly when it is attack to me.pls help me to find or give me the best medecine of this..thank you so much your responce is highly apprecited.

saritaagarwal2007 

My husband has the problem of high Uric acid . Due to which he has back pain & also he can't sleep well at night . He consults rheumatologist since last year . When he takes medicine than its ok but when he leaves it again problem starts . Also he has vit D3 as26.47 which is low than normal . Is there any permanent solution to this problem ????? If yes , what is that ? Who is best doctor in India to be consulted for this problem ? Pls help if possible & u can give me advice at my following email add. - saritaagarwal.2007@ rediffmail.com

nandakumaar 

am 49 and practising as a lawyer. I suffer acute left and right hands joint pains,and ankle pains.am prescribed ranim-100 and etrobax-90 and yet no improvement.;pls suggest a better method of curing,at nandasugi@gmail.com

View all Comments (11)

