Home Remedies for Rheumatism

Soak unpeeled potato slices overnight in a glass of cold water and drink this water every morning on an empty stomach .

Seafood like tuna, salmon and sardines contain omega-3 fatty acids that can reduce joint pain and morning stiffness in people with arthritis .

Eat a healthy diet that contains vitamins and minerals like whole grain , fruits and veggies, olive oil , beans, herbs and spices to support your body's healing efforts.

A warm compress can relax your muscles and stimulate blood flow. A hot top is a good way to relax stiff muscles and it’s enjoyable too. Use a moist heating pad or a warm towel and gently press the painful area on your body to help ease the pain . But be careful to avoid burns .

Keep moving and maintain movements in your joints by doing moderate household activities, gardening or walking . This can help keep your joint functioning better for a longer time.

Take proper rest as it can relax your mind, ease pain in joints and help reduce the fatigue that is often associated with arthritic pains .

Exercising will keep your body flexible and energetic and help maintain good movement that can reduce the pain and risk of joint injury .

Extract a cup of bitter gourd juice and mix with a tablespoon of honey. Drinking a tablespoon of this mixture at daily for three months would help in treating gout.

Celery is beneficial in minimizing symptoms of gout. Extract the juice from celery and for 5-10 drops of the juice add a glass of hot water. Have the mixture daily before meals. You can either use it as a condiment to add flavor to salads or drink it as celery juice.