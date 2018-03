Vitamin D Analogs - Drugs

On Medindia find the complete list of Vitamin D Analogs drugs with their available forms and strength. More information is available on each drug including their price list. Please click on the drug to learn more.

Generic Name(S) Strength Dosage Form ICD Code Dihydrotachysterol 0.125 mg, 0.2 mg, or 0.4 mg. Tablets Paricalcitol 1 mcg, 2 mcg, and 4 mcg Capsules

