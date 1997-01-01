Side effect(s) of Zonisamide

Read the side effects of Zonisamide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
Drowsiness, loss of appetite, dizziness, unsteadiness, agitation/irritability, memory loss and poor concentration.
Body as a Whole
Headache, abdominal pain and flu syndrome.
Gastrointestinal
Nausea, diarrhea, indigestion, constipation and dry mouth.
Blood
Bruising.
Metabolic
Weight loss.
Central Nervous System
Night blindness, tingling, confusion, poor concentration, memory loss, agitation/irritability, depression, sleeplessness, anxiety, nervousness, drowsiness, fatigue, tiredness, speech abnormalities and difficulties in verbal expression.
Respiratory
Nose inflammation.
Skin
Rash, itching, pimple, hair loss, increased sweating, dry skin, hives, abnormal hair growth over the body surface.
Eye and ENT
Double vision and taste perversion.
Other Precautions :
* If condition worsens or if the patient experiences skin rash, consult with your doctor immediately.
*Avoid excess dosage.