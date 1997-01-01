Side effect(s) of Zonisamide

Read the side effects of Zonisamide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Drowsiness, loss of appetite, dizziness, unsteadiness, agitation/irritability, memory loss and poor concentration.- Headache, abdominal pain and flu syndrome.- Nausea, diarrhea, indigestion, constipation and dry mouth.- Bruising.- Weight loss.- Night blindness, tingling, confusion, poor concentration, memory loss, agitation/irritability, depression, sleeplessness, anxiety, nervousness, drowsiness, fatigue, tiredness, speech abnormalities and difficulties in verbal expression.- Nose inflammation.- Rash, itching, pimple, hair loss, increased sweating, dry skin, hives, abnormal hair growth over the body surface.- Double vision and taste perversion.* If condition worsens or if the patient experiences skin rash, consult with your doctor immediately.*Avoid excess dosage.