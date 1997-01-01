Side effect(s) of Verteporfin

Read the side effects of Verteporfin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Fainting, sweating, dizziness, rash, difficulty in breathing, flushing and changes in blood pressure and heart rate, headache, uneasiness, hives, and itching.- Inflammation of eyelid, cataracts, dry eyes, itching, decreased vision, and retinal bleeding.- Weakness, fever, flu syndrome, back pain and sensitivity to light.- Abnormal heart rhythm, high blood pressure, peripheral arterial disease (PAD) and varicose veins.- Bruising.- Constipation, gastrointestinal cancers and nausea.- Anemia, increase or decrease in white blood cells.- Elevated liver function.- Elevated liver enzyme.- Joint pain, muscle pain or weakness.- Sensory loss, sleep disorder and fainting.- Cough, inflammation of pharynx and lung infection.- Decreased hearing, double vision and tearing disorder.- Abnormality of the prostate gland.* Avoid excess dosage.