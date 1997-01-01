Side effect(s) of Verteporfin

Read the side effects of Verteporfin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Fainting, sweating, dizziness, rash, difficulty in breathing, flushing and changes in blood pressure and heart rate, headache, uneasiness, hives, and itching.
Ocular Treatment Site (Eye)
-
Inflammation of eyelid, cataracts, dry eyes, itching, decreased vision, and retinal bleeding.
Body as a Whole
-
Weakness, fever, flu syndrome, back pain and sensitivity to light.
Heart
-
Abnormal heart rhythm, high blood pressure, peripheral arterial disease (PAD) and varicose veins.
Skin
-
Bruising.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation, gastrointestinal cancers and nausea.
Blood
-
Anemia, increase or decrease in white blood cells.
Liver
-
Elevated liver function.
Metabolic
-
Elevated liver enzyme.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain, muscle pain or weakness.
Central Nervous System
-
Sensory loss, sleep disorder and fainting.
Respiratory
-
Cough, inflammation of pharynx and lung infection.
Eye and ENT
-
Decreased hearing, double vision and tearing disorder.
Genitourinary
-
Abnormality of the prostate gland.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.