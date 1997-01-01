Side effect(s) of Simvastatin and Sitagliptin

Read the side effects of Simvastatin and Sitagliptin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
-
Swelling, abdominal pain.
Heart
-
Abnormal heart rhythm.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation, stomach inflammation.
Metabolic
-
Diabetes mellitus.
♦
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain and Immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy (IMNM).
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, sleeplessness, fainting.
Respiratory
-
Lung inflammation.
Skin
-
Eczema.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary tract infection.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.