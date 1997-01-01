Side effect(s) of Raloxifene

Read the side effects of Raloxifene as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Serious adverse effects
- Deep vein thrombosis (clotting in the deep veins), pulmonary embolus, stroke.
Most Common
-
Hot flushes, leg cramps, sweating, sleep disorders, peripheral edema, vaginal bleeding; flu-like symptoms, rashes, headache.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, GI disturbances.
Metabolic
-
Weight gain.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain, muscle pain, inflammation of joints, tendon disorder.
Central Nervous System
-
Depression, sleeplessness, dizziness, nerve disease.
Respiratory
-
Inflammation of respiratory tract, runny nose, increased cough.
Skin
-
Rash, sweating.
Eye
-
Inflammation of conjunctiva.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary tract infection, inflammation of vagina, vaginal bleeding, uterine disorder.
Potentially Fatal
- Endometrial carcinoma and thromboembolic events.
Other Precautions :
*Take exactly as directed by your healthcare provider.