Side effect(s) of Raloxifene

Read the side effects of Raloxifene as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Deep vein thrombosis (clotting in the deep veins), pulmonary embolus, stroke.- Hot flushes, leg cramps, sweating, sleep disorders, peripheral edema, vaginal bleeding; flu-like symptoms, rashes, headache.- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, GI disturbances.- Weight gain.- Joint pain, muscle pain, inflammation of joints, tendon disorder.- Depression, sleeplessness, dizziness, nerve disease.- Inflammation of respiratory tract, runny nose, increased cough.- Rash, sweating.- Inflammation of conjunctiva.- Urinary tract infection, inflammation of vagina, vaginal bleeding, uterine disorder.- Endometrial carcinoma and thromboembolic events.*Take exactly as directed by your healthcare provider.