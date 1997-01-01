Side effect(s) of Pimozide

Read the side effects of Pimozide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
-
Headache.
Gastrointestinal
-
Dry mouth, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, constipation, belching, increased thirsty and appetite.
Endocrine
-
Menstrual disorder and breast secretions.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle cramps and muscle tightness.
Central Nervous System
-
Drowsiness, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, weakness, rigidity, speech disorder, handwriting change, depression, excitement and nervousness.
Eye
-
Visual disturbances, taste change, sensitivity to light and black spots.
Genitourinary
-
Impotence.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.