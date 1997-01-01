Side effect(s) of Phenacemide

Read the side effects of Phenacemide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Gastrointestinal disturbances including loss of appetite and weight loss.
Skin
-
Rash, Stevens-Johnson syndrome with epidermal necrolysis.
Central Nervous System
-
Drowsiness, headache, sleeplessness, dizziness and tingling.
Blood
-
Blood dyscrasias, anemia.
Liver
-
Liver inflammation, liver damage.
Kidney
-
Abnormal urinary findings.
Others
-
Fatigue, fever, muscle pain and palpitations.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.