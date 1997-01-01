Side effect(s) of Paroxetine

Read the side effects of Paroxetine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders.- Headache.- Palpitations and dilatation of blood vessels.- Sweating and rash.- Nausea, dry mouth, constipation, diarrhea, decreased appetite, flatulence and indigestion.- Muscle pain and weakness.- Anxiety, tingling, decreased sexual activity and confusion.- Respiration problems, blurred vision and taste perversion.- Ejaculatory disturbances, urinary frequency, urination disorder and female genital disorders.* Avoid excess dosage.