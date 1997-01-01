Side effect(s) of Paroxetine

Read the side effects of Paroxetine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders.
Body as a Whole
-
Headache.
Heart
-
Palpitations and dilatation of blood vessels.
Skin
-
Sweating and rash.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, dry mouth, constipation, diarrhea, decreased appetite, flatulence and indigestion.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain and weakness.
Central Nervous System
-
Anxiety, tingling, decreased sexual activity and confusion.
Eye and ENT
-
Respiration problems, blurred vision and taste perversion.
Genitourinary
-
Ejaculatory disturbances, urinary frequency, urination disorder and female genital disorders.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.