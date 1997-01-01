Side effect(s) of Oxytetracycline

Read the side effects of Oxytetracycline as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, tongue inflammation, difficulty in swallowing and inflammatory lesions.
Skin
-
Redness, rashes, sensitivity to light.
Genitourinary
-
Rise in Blood Urea Nitrogen.
Hypersensitivity
-
Hives, swelling, shock and bruising.
Blood
-
Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets and increase in eosinophilia.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.