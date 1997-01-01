Side effect(s) of Nitrazepam

Read the side effects of Nitrazepam as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Agitation, aggressiveness, amnesia, incoordination, confusion, delusions, disorientation, dizziness, fatigue, hallucinations, hangover, headache, irritability, nightmares, psychoses, rage, restlessness and sedation.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure and palpitations.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation, diarrhea, excessive salivation, heartburn, nausea and vomiting.
Respiratory
-
Increased sputum and difficulty in breathing.
Miscellaneous
-
Rash, changes in sexual drive, muscle weakness, blurred vision and ringing in the ear.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.