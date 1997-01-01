Side effect(s) of Metoprolol

Read the side effects of Metoprolol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Tiredness, dizziness, depression, confusion, short-term memory loss, headache, drowsiness, abnormal dreams and sleeplessness.
Heart
-
Shortness of breath, slow heart rate, palpitations, heart failure, swelling in the extremities, fainting, chest pain, and low blood pressure.
Respiratory
-
Wheezing and difficulty in breathing.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, nausea, dry mouth, gastric pain, constipation, flatulence, digestive tract disorders, and heartburn.
Hypersensitive Reactions
-
Itching or rash.
Miscellaneous
-
Musculoskeletal pain, blurred vision, decreased libido, and ringing in the ear.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.