Side effect(s) of Metoprolol

Read the side effects of Metoprolol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Tiredness, dizziness, depression, confusion, short-term memory loss, headache, drowsiness, abnormal dreams and sleeplessness.- Shortness of breath, slow heart rate, palpitations, heart failure, swelling in the extremities, fainting, chest pain, and low blood pressure.- Wheezing and difficulty in breathing.- Diarrhea, nausea, dry mouth, gastric pain, constipation, flatulence, digestive tract disorders, and heartburn.- Itching or rash.- Musculoskeletal pain, blurred vision, decreased libido, and ringing in the ear.* Avoid excess dosage.