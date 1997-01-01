Side effect(s) of Mefloquine

Read the side effects of Mefloquine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear.
Heart
-
Circulatory disturbances, chest pain, fast heart rate, palpitations and irregular pulse.
Skin
-
Rash, redness, hives, itching, swelling in the leg, hair loss and Stevens-Johnson syndrome.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle weakness, muscle cramps and muscle/joint pain.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing.
Miscellaneous
-
Visual disturbances, hearing impairment, weakness, uneasiness, fatigue, fever, increased sweating, chills, indigestion and loss of appetite.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.