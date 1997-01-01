Side effect(s) of Lithium

Read the side effects of Lithium as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Diarrhea, vomiting, drowsiness, muscular weakness and lack of coordination.- Tremor, seizures, slurred speech, dizziness, fainting, night blindness, urinary incontinence, restlessness, confusion, stupor, coma, tongue movements, tics, ringing in the ear, hallucinations, poor memory, slowed intellectual functioning, startled response, worsening of organic brain syndrome and myasthenia gravis.- Abnormal heart rhythm, low blood pressure, poor blood circulation and slow heart rate.- Loss of appetite, nausea, salivary gland swelling, abdominal pain, excessive salivation, flatulence and indigestion.- Increased glucose in urine, less urination, increased level of blood sugar with symptoms including increased urination and thirst.- Drying and thinning of hair, hair loss, pimples, itching, rash and skin ulcers.- Blurred vision, dry mouth and impotence/sexual dysfunction.- Goiter.* Avoid excess dosage.