Side effect(s) of Letrozole

Read the side effects of Letrozole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Hypertension, chest pain, coronary heart disease, paralysis, strokes, heart attack, fluid accumulation in the lungs, vein inflammation, mini stroke and blood clot in veins.- Weakness, headache, dizziness, fatigue, sleeplessness, drowsiness, anxiety and depression.- Hot flushes, increased sweating, night sweats, rash, hair loss and itching.- Blurred vision.- Nausea, constipation, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain and loss of appetite.- Breast pain, urinary tract infection, kidney disorder, vaginal bleeding and vaginal dryness.- Increased liver enzymes level.- High level of cholesterol in blood, increased weight and high calcium in blood.- Joint pain, bone pain, back pain, limb pain, inflammation of joints, muscle pain, fracture and inflammation due to fracture.- Difficulty in breathing, cough and chest wall pain.- Swelling of leg, infections/infestations, influenza, pain and pleural effusion.* Monitor bone mineral density regularly.