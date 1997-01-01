Side effect(s) of Letrozole

Read the side effects of Letrozole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Hypertension, chest pain, coronary heart disease, paralysis, strokes, heart attack, fluid accumulation in the lungs, vein inflammation, mini stroke and blood clot in veins.
Central Nervous System
-
Weakness, headache, dizziness, fatigue, sleeplessness, drowsiness, anxiety and depression.
Skin
-
Hot flushes, increased sweating, night sweats, rash, hair loss and itching.
Eye and ENT
-
Blurred vision.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, constipation, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain and loss of appetite.
Genitourinary
-
Breast pain, urinary tract infection, kidney disorder, vaginal bleeding and vaginal dryness.
Liver
-
Increased liver enzymes level.
Metabolic
-
High level of cholesterol in blood, increased weight and high calcium in blood.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain, bone pain, back pain, limb pain, inflammation of joints, muscle pain, fracture and inflammation due to fracture.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing, cough and chest wall pain.
Miscellaneous
-
Swelling of leg, infections/infestations, influenza, pain and pleural effusion.
Other Precautions :
* Monitor bone mineral density regularly.