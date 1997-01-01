Side effect(s) of Imipramine

Read the side effects of Imipramine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Low/high blood pressure, fast heart rate, palpitations, heart attack, abnormal heart rhythm, heart block, ECG changes, heart failure and stroke.- Confusion, hallucinations, disorientation, anxiety, restlessness, agitation, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams and irritable mood.- Numbness, tingling, incoordination, tremors, seizures, alterations in EEG patterns and ringing in the ear.- Blurred vision, visual disturbances and dilatation of pupil.- Skin rash, hives, itching, photosensitization, swelling in the face and tongue and fever.- Bone marrow depression.- Nausea, vomiting, dry mouth, loss of appetite, constipation, stomach upset, diarrhea, intestinal obstruction, mouth ulcer, abdominal cramps and black tongue.- Breast enlargement in the male, spontaneous milk secretion in the female, increased or decreased sexual drive, impotence, testicular swelling, elevation or depression of blood sugar levels, urinary retention and dilation of the urinary tract.- Jaundice and hair loss.* Avoid excess dosage.