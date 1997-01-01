Side effect(s) of Hydrocortisone

Read the side effects of Hydrocortisone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Sodium retention, fluid retention, heart failure, high blood pressure and potassium loss.- Muscle weakness, loss of muscle mass, joint inflammation, vertebral compression fractures and cell death in thighbone.- Peptic ulcer, stomach bleeding, abdominal distention and ulcerative esophagus.- Impaired wound healing, facial redness and increased sweating.- Convulsions, stroke, vertigo and headache.- Menstrual irregularities, development of Cushingoid state and suppression of growth in pediatric patients.- Increased eye pressure and protruding eyeball.* Avoid alcohol consumption.