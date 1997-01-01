Side effect(s) of Hydrocortisone

Read the side effects of Hydrocortisone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Fluid and Electrolyte Disturbances
-
Sodium retention, fluid retention, heart failure, high blood pressure and potassium loss.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle weakness, loss of muscle mass, joint inflammation, vertebral compression fractures and cell death in thighbone.
Gastrointestinal
-
Peptic ulcer, stomach bleeding, abdominal distention and ulcerative esophagus.
Skin
-
Impaired wound healing, facial redness and increased sweating.
Central Nervous System
-
Convulsions, stroke, vertigo and headache.
Genitourinary
-
Menstrual irregularities, development of Cushingoid state and suppression of growth in pediatric patients.
Eye
-
Increased eye pressure and protruding eyeball.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid alcohol consumption.